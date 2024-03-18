Katie Price declared bankrupt for second time over unpaid tax bill

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Katie Price declared bankrupt for second time over unpaid tax bill

By Press Association
Katie Price did not attend Monday’s hearing in London (Aaron Chown/PA)
Katie Price has been declared bankrupt for a second time over an unpaid tax bill worth more than £750,000.

The former glamour model, who was previously declared bankrupt in 2019, owes £761,994.05 to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC), a court was told on Monday.

At a short hearing at London’s Rolls Building, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Sebastian Prentis said that Price had not responded to HMRC over the debt and declared her bankrupt.

He said: “There has been no response from the debtor. The papers are in order.

“There is a substantial debt due from Ms Price to HMRC, and therefore I will make a bankruptcy order.”

Judge Prentis said that the bill “derives from self-assessments from the year 2020-2021 and from the year 2021-22” and includes income tax, VAT, surcharges and interest.

HMRC had issued a bankruptcy petition in October 2023.

Ms Price did not attend the hearing on Monday, which came days after she was fined £880 for driving without a licence or insurance in Northamptonshire in August last year.

In February this year, she was ordered by a different High Court judge to pay 40% of her income from adult entertainment website OnlyFans to trustees for the next three years in a separate dispute over unpaid debts, with the hearing told she was due to face questions about her finances in April.

In October last year, Price said she was “fed up” with being threatened with legal action and would go to prison to be “done with it all”.

Ms Price was previously declared bankrupt in November 2019 (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Price was previously declared bankrupt in November 2019 (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Speaking to TV personality Michelle Visage on her Rule Breakers podcast, Price discussed her bankruptcy and said she had recently been to court “more times than I’ve had hot dinners” and would “genuinely” not care if she was jailed.

In March 2023, Price told Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 show that people should not be “ashamed” of being declared bankrupt and she had been struggling with her mental health in recent years.

During a hearing in October 2020, Price apologised to the court, saying: “I just haven’t been able to deal with these issues or in the right mental state to understand everything that has been going on.”