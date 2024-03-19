Higher ratings for violent scenes among film classification guideline changes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Higher ratings for violent scenes among film classification guideline changes

By Press Association
The BBFC has published new classification guidelines reflecting shifts in public opinion towards violence, drug use, sex and use of language, following a public consultation involving 12,000 people across the UK (PA)
Violent on-screen scenes may be classified more cautiously in the future as research shows it has become an increasing concern for UK audiences, according to the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC).

The BBFC has published new classification guidelines reflecting shifts in public opinion towards violence, drug use, sex and use of language, following a public consultation involving 12,000 people across the UK.

The research found people are more concerned about depictions of violence on-screen in content across all age ratings, with audiences expressing unease over distressing or disturbing forms of violence depicted in some scenes.

“Going forward, a higher rating may be required for violence across all age-rating categories, especially when particularly intense or impactful scenes occur,” the BBFC said.

Sexual violence remains the largest area of concern for UK audiences, as it was in 2019 when research was last conducted.

The BBFC said a more cautious approach to classifying sex scenes was also to be expected, because research participants were concerned by the “level of sexual detail, nudity and the duration of the sex scenes” rated 12A/12 under the 2019 guidelines.

“Similar content is now more likely to be rated 15,” it said.

“However, the research also indicates that audiences are happy for classification to be more lenient towards some sex references at the 15/18 borderline, especially in comic contexts.”

Children watching films on devices in the back of a car
81% of audiences said they wanted a consistent age rating system across cinema, physical media and video-on-demand and streaming services (BBFC/PA)

Bad language with sexual or misogynistic connotations, which could influence young viewers, may also require a higher age rating, the BBFC said.

It will “continue to highlight suicide and self-harm in its content advice”, as research showed audiences want to be warned of this type of content.

The research also showed audiences are more accepting of cannabis misuse “so long as it is not detailed, glamorised or frequent”, so the BBFC said it will be taking a “less restrictive” approach in the future, while maintaining its current standards on other drugs.

Meanwhile, 81% of audiences said they wanted a consistent age rating system across cinema, physical media and video-on-demand and streaming services.

BBFC president Natasha Kaplinsky
BBFC president Natasha Kaplinsky said the guidelines were shaped by viewer feedback (BBFC/PA)

BBFC president Natasha Kaplinsky said: “At the BBFC, we’re dedicated to ensuring what we do is responsive to the ever-evolving world around us.

“Since we last asked people across the country what they thought about our standards, society has changed, and opinions have followed – it’s fascinating how this vast body of new research reflects this.

“This is the first classification guidelines update I have overseen as president.

“Not only am I proud and thrilled to launch these findings, but as someone who has always looked to the BBFC for guidance for myself and my family, seeing first-hand the level of dedication and insight that went into this process has been eye-opening and inspiring.

“Without a doubt, we are truly shaped by you.”