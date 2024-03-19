Murder charge over ‘devoted’ family man killed in suspected car theft

A man has been charged with the murder of a “devoted family man” reportedly killed while trying to stop his car being stolen.

Marvin Sutton, 35, is accused of the murder of Chris Hanley, 57, who died after being found unresponsive on Olympic Street, in Beswick, Manchester, just before 11am on Saturday.

Sutton, of no fixed abode, will appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

The force said initial inquiries suggested Mr Hanley was hit by a black Land Rover car and the victim was killed trying to stop his car from being stolen.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and emergency services at the scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

In a tribute issued through police, Mr Hanley’s family said: “As a family we are heartbroken and shocked at the sudden loss of Chris, a loved and devoted family man who adored his grandchildren, tragically and unfairly, taken way too soon.”

A 43-year-old man remains on bail on suspicion of assisting an offender.