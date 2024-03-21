What the papers say – March 21

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – March 21

By Press Association
What the papers say – March 21
What the papers say – March 21

The shape of the economy takes centre stage on the front of several newspapers on Thursday after a fall in inflation.

The Financial Times and the i say the fall to 3.4% means a cut in interest rate remains on the cards for the summer.

The impact of the fall on homeowners occupies the front pages of The Independent and the Daily Mail, which says the economy is finally turning a corner.

The Daily Express also turns its attention to financial matters as it says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will commit to the pension triple lock which will remain in the Conservative manifesto ahead of the next general election.

Mr Sunak suffered a fresh blow as the House of Lords dealt a string of defeats on the Government’s Rwanda Bill, according to The Times.

The Daily Telegraph turns its focus to Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride after he said there is a danger that a “more open approach to mental health … has gone too far.”

“Fentanyl phantom” Luke D’Wit features on the front page of the Metro after he was found guilty of poisoning a couple to steal their business.

The husband of former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear tells the Daily Mirror of his heartbreak as she “is slowly fading away” due to dementia.

The Sun leads with a picture of what it says is Street star Tina O’Brien.

And the Daily Star says the Shropshire Hills could be set for a gold rush after a detectorist discovered a nugget.