Ten-year-old Shay Kang died from stab wounds to her chest, inquest told

A 10-year-old schoolgirl whose mother is accused of murder died from stab wounds to her chest, an inquest court has heard.

Shay Kang was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday March 4.

A short hearing at Black Country Coroner’s Court on Thursday was told Shay’s cause of death had been established as stabbing injuries.

Ten-year-old Shay Kang was found dead on March 4 (West Midlands Police/PA)

Adjourning the inquest until a date to be fixed, Black Country area coroner Joanne Lees said: “The death of Shay Kang was reported to the coroner by West Midlands Police.

“Police reported to the coroner that they had attended the address at Robin Close and found Shay deceased within the property.

“A post-mortem has been conducted and a medical cause of death has been established as stab wounds to the chest.”

Mrs Lees added: “I have been notified by the Crown Prosecution Service that a person had been charged with a criminal offence in connection with the death of Shay.

“On the evidence before me today, I am satisfied that it is appropriate to formally open the inquest.

“I am going to suspend my coronial investigation and adjourn the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.”

The scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on March 5 (Jacob King/PA)

Shay’s mother Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, has been remanded in custody charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court by video-link to HMP Foston Hall on March 7.

She was remanded in custody until April 22.

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child in a statement issued through West Midlands Police a day after she was found dead.

The school said: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”