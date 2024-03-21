Ten-year-old Shay Kang died from stab wounds to her chest, inquest told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ten-year-old Shay Kang died from stab wounds to her chest, inquest told

By Press Association
Floral tributes are left at the entrance to Robin Close in Rowley Regis (Matthew Cooper/PA)
A 10-year-old schoolgirl whose mother is accused of murder died from stab wounds to her chest, an inquest court has heard.

Shay Kang was found dead in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, West Midlands, after police were called to her home at about 12.10pm on Monday March 4.

A short hearing at Black Country Coroner’s Court on Thursday was told Shay’s cause of death had been established as stabbing injuries.

Death in Rowley Regis
Ten-year-old Shay Kang was found dead on March 4 (West Midlands Police/PA)

Adjourning the inquest until a date to be fixed, Black Country area coroner Joanne Lees said: “The death of Shay Kang was reported to the coroner by West Midlands Police.

“Police reported to the coroner that they had attended the address at Robin Close and found Shay deceased within the property.

“A post-mortem has been conducted and a medical cause of death has been established as stab wounds to the chest.”

Mrs Lees added: “I have been notified by the Crown Prosecution Service that a person had been charged with a criminal offence in connection with the death of Shay.

“On the evidence before me today, I am satisfied that it is appropriate to formally open the inquest.

“I am going to suspend my coronial investigation and adjourn the inquest pending the outcome of criminal proceedings.”

The scene in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, on March 5 (Jacob King/PA)

Shay’s mother Jaskirat Kaur, also known as Jasmine Kang, has been remanded in custody charged with murder.

The 33-year-old appeared before Wolverhampton Crown Court by video-link to HMP Foston Hall on March 7.

She was remanded in custody until April 22.

Shay was a pupil at Brickhouse Primary School, which paid tribute to the “bright” child in a statement issued through West Midlands Police a day after she was found dead.

The school said: “Shay was a bright, happy, fun-loving child who was well liked by all and she will be very sadly missed by everyone.

“School is the heart of the community and we have already begun working with our children and staff to support them following this devastating news.”