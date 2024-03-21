HS2 hails ‘remarkable achievement’ as it completes excavation of longest tunnel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

HS2 hails ‘remarkable achievement’ as it completes excavation of longest tunnel

By Press Association
Champagne is sprayed after the boring machine Cecelia breaks through (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Champagne is sprayed after the boring machine Cecelia breaks through (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Excavation of HS2’s longest tunnel has been completed after a second machine reached the end of its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills.

The machine, named Cecilia, broke through on Thursday at a site near South Heath, Buckinghamshire.

It was one of two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) digging a twin-bore tunnel with a depth of up to 80 metres that will be used for HS2 trains travelling between London and Birmingham.

The other TBM, named Florence, broke through last month.

They both began their journeys near Rickmansworth, Hertfordshire, close to the M25 motorway.

Workers pose for photos after digging machine Florence completed HS2’s longest tunnel
Workers pose for photos after digging machine Florence broke through in February (Aaron Chown/PA)

Cecilia, named after Buckinghamshire-born astronomer and astrophysicist Cecilia Payne-Gaposchkin, was launched in June 2021.

This was two months later than Florence, named after Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing.

HS2 Ltd said each machine operated as an “underground factory” with crews of around 17 people working in shifts to keep them running constantly.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

They excavated the tunnel, lining it with 112,000 pre-cast concrete wall segments and grouting them into position, moving forward at an average speed of 16 metres per day.

HS2 Ltd’s head of civil works for this section of the route, Mark Clapp, said: “Today is a remarkable achievement for all concerned.

“Cecilia’s arrival completes excavation of HS2’s 10-mile twin-bore tunnel, but it’s only the end of the first chapter in the story of building Britain’s high-speed railway under the Chiltern Hills.

“Several years of intensive, world class engineering lies ahead of us to complete the tunnels’ four ventilation shafts plus headhouses; install the mechanical and electrical plant and machinery, slab track and overhead electrical wires before trains begin passing through at 200mph.”

HS2 workers wave flags after boring machine Cecelia completing its 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills
HS2 workers wave flags after boring machine Cecelia completing a 10-mile journey under the Chiltern Hills (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Headhouses are buildings on top of ventilation shafts which contain air flow and ventilation systems.

The TBMs, which each have a diameter of 10.25 metres, were manufactured in Germany by specialist company Herrenknecht.

They were operated by HS2’s main works contractor Align, which is a joint venture formed of infrastructure companies Bouygues Travaux Publics, Sir Robert McAlpine and VolkerFitzpatrick.

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

Align’s underground construction director Didier Jacques said: “Ten miles is a long drive for a TBM, with a typical average being around three miles.

“The complexity and technical challenges of completing such a long drive for both our TBMs has been significant, however I am delighted that as a team we have risen to the challenge.

“Both TBMs were designed in partnership with Herrenknecht and incorporate innovations and technologies that have been introduced on TBMs in the UK for the first time, to enhance performance and safety.

“This includes ‘semicontinuous boring’, allowing our TBMs to build the rings that line the tunnels without pausing.”

The boring machine Florence
The boring machine Florence (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The machines will be dismantled over the coming weeks, with parts either reused where possible or scrapped.

The three million cubic metres of chalk and other material removed during the tunnelling is being used for a grassland restoration project at the site where the machines were launched.