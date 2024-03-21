Four jailed after smuggled heroin and cocaine stored in North Wales farm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Four jailed after smuggled heroin and cocaine stored in North Wales farm

By Press Association
Cash recovered from the premises of Guy Remington (NWROCU)

Four men have been jailed for their roles in a plot which saw £250 million worth of class A drugs smuggled into the country and stored in a North Wales farm.

As part of the conspiracy, masterminded from Dubai, heroin and cocaine came from South America, through mainland Europe and were brought into the UK on a trailer, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Whitehead, head of NWROCU, said: “We believe the conspiracy was ultimately orchestrated by individuals abroad, including as far away as Dubai.”

Drugs smuggled into the UK in a trailer which had been converted to include a hide so drugs could be stored in it (NWROCU)

He said police believe that that class A drugs, predominantly cocaine but also heroin, distributed from South America through mainland Europe was destined to be brought into the UK and then distributed across the UK.

“We observed the activities of these individuals over a period of time, gathered evidence,” he added.

“We were able to secure the seizure of 700 kilos of class A drugs and we would estimate that over the period of nine similar journeys the group made during that time they were responsible for bringing into the UK between two and three tonnes of class A drugs.”

Paralysed Guy Remington, 48, of Welsh Bicknor, Hertfordshire, drove a specially adapted car pulling a trailer, which had been converted to include a hide so drugs could be stored in it undetected.

Guy Remington was jailed for seven years

Officers estimate he carried between two and three tonnes of class A drugs through on nine trips.

Remington, who had a trailer business which he used as a cover, was arrested following his final trip and officers seized 700 kilos of class A drugs.

On Thursday, he was jailed for seven years at Chester Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to conspiracy to import and supply heroin and cocaine at an earlier hearing.

Once in the country, the drugs were taken to a farm near Mold in Flintshire, North Wales.

A specially adapted car pulling a trailer which had been converted to include a hide so drugs could be stored in it undetected (NWROCU)

Mr Whitehead said: “Luke Hirst was the tenant for the farm premises and what that farm premises provided them was a cover that would allow them to move vehicles and drugs in and out of that location otherwise undetected.”

Hirst, 38, of Pinfold Lane, Alltami, was described by police as a “leading role” in the organised crime group, sourcing and distributing multi-kilo amounts of cocaine on an industrial scale.

He was sentenced to 12 years in jail after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

From Hirst’s farm, drugs were collected by couriers and taken across the country, detectives said.

Luke Hirst
Luke Hirst was jailed for 12 years (NWROCU)

Morgan Towner, 47, of Leatherhead, Surrey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply class A drugs and was jailed for seven years for his role, working for a London-based organised crime group to collect drugs from the farm and take them back to Surrey.

Thomas Smith, 43, of Garrowby Drive, Liverpool, was described as a leading member of the crime group and would make regular trips to Hirst’s farm where he would collect huge quantities of class A drugs to take back to Merseyside for onward distribution.

He was jailed for 18 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, possession with intent to supply a class A drug and possession of cannabis.