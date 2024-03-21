The Crown executive producer says shows about UK at risk with rise of streaming

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Entertainment TV & Film

The Crown executive producer says shows about UK at risk with rise of streaming

By Press Association
Andy Harries is chief executive of Left Bank Pictures (Yui Mok/PA)
Andy Harries is chief executive of Left Bank Pictures (Yui Mok/PA)

Co-executive producer of hit drama series The Crown, Andy Harries, has warned public broadcasters are looking “increasingly vulnerable” amid the rise of streaming services and said this will put shows “about us and our lives in the UK” at risk.

Harries, who is the chief executive and co-founder of production company Left Bank Pictures, made an address as he picked up the Harvey Lee Award for outstanding contribution to broadcasting on Thursday at the Broadcasting Press Guild Awards 2024 held at the Royal Horseguards Hotel in London.

He said: “TV today is very different from the days of the duopoly of the BBC and ITV.

Our Planet Global Premiere – London
Andy Harries and Emmy Harries attending the global premiere of Netflix’s Our Planet (Ian West/PA)

“Streamers, and Netflix in particular, have changed everything, especially for me.

“The Crown would never have been made if Netflix had not bought it.

“They had the money, they shared our ambition for it, and they always understood the brand value of the other ‘royal family’ in a global market.

“There are more broadcasters than ever before, more opportunities, and the tax breaks reflect a Government who are slowly understanding how important the creative industries are to our economy.

“TV is a big business and we are very good at it, much of our top UK talent play a key part in US funded TV shows, and mega Hollywood movies are being shot here in the UK.

“But despite all our success, I am worried that the very heart of our UK business, our public broadcasters, are increasingly looking vulnerable with ad money now draining from ITV and C4 to Amazon and Netflix, and the BBC’s licence fee falling far short of the rate of inflation.

“This means that all of their drama budgets are under huge pressure and the sort of shows that are at risk in the future are the ones about us and our lives in the UK.”

The BBC licence fee has been frozen for two years but will increase by £10.50 to £169.50 a year in April.

He added: “Are we in danger of our business ending up as a first class, top-end service industry to the US at the expense of our own experiences, shows that reflect our own lives in the UK?”

Harries heralded ITV series Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, about Post Office workers fighting for justice, and said it was “touch and go” whether the series would ever be made, explaining the cast took a pay cut to get production under way.

He also said that we “live in times when drama on TV is becoming de-politicised” and claimed that “no global company is rushing to make dramas which involve religious, racial, or political controversy”.

Harries called upon the Labour Party, if it achieves power in the next general election, to increase the BBC licence fee and said: “Our industry needs a healthy BBC, and the BBC keeps us British, its role in our society is unique and unifying.”