Dame Barbara Hepworth sculpture auctioned for almost half a million pounds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Dame Barbara Hepworth sculpture auctioned for almost half a million pounds

By Press Association
Barbare Hepworth’s Three Curves With Strings (Christie’s/PA)
Barbare Hepworth’s Three Curves With Strings (Christie’s/PA)

A golden sculpture entitled Three Curves With Strings (Gold Mincarlo) by artist Dame Barbara Hepworth has been auctioned for almost half a million pounds.

The art piece, a golden shape that sits atop a black polished plinth, comes from the Wakefield-born sculptor behind stone carving Mother And Child.

The piece led the sale and achieved £478,800 plus buyer’s premium against an estimate of £80,000 to £120,000.

Other highlights included Bryan Wynter’s Flowering Monolith, which sold for £207,900, exceeding its estimate of £50,000 to £80,000, and Tom Wesselmann’s Wildflower Bouquet, which achieved a total of £119,700.

Christie’s Modern British and Irish Art sale
Sculpture With Colour (Oval Form) Pale Blue And Red, carved in 1943, sold for £3,549,000 (James Manning/PA)

Another art piece auctioned for above its estimation was Augustus John’s Head Of James Joyce, which depicted the Irish literary figure on paper using red chalk.

It was auctioned for £52,920 and had been estimated to sell for between £12,000 and £18,000.

Ronald Moody’s sculpture, Crouched Male Figure, which was carved in the early 1950s, sold for more than four times its highest estimation and achieved £40,320.

Meanwhile, Peter Lanyon’s bright green art piece, Small Landscape No 7, achieved £47,880, which was more than five times its highest estimate.

White Pear from British artist Euan Uglow also featured in the Modern British And Art Day Sale.

It was estimated to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000 and sold for £81,900.

Christie’s Modern British and Irish Art sale
LS Lowry’s Sunday Afternoon has sold for almost £6.3 million at auction (James Manning/PA)

Elsewhere an oil on panel by LS Lowry, called Street Scene, sold for £239,400.

Earlier in the week the auction in London saw one of the artist’s painting, entitled Sunday Afternoon, which had not been publicly exhibited for 57 years, fetch £6.3 million.

Alongside this, an oval-shaped sculpture by Dame Barbara, carved in 1943, called Sculpture With Colour (Oval Form) exceeded its price estimate of between £2.2 million and £3.2 million when it was sold for £3,549,000.

Other works by the artist also went under the hammer, including the brass 1957 sculpture Maquette For Winged Figure, which sold for £277,200.