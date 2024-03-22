Harry and Meghan wish Kate ‘health and healing’ after cancer diagnosis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have wished the Princess of Wales and her family “health and healing” after she revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer.

Harry and Meghan said they hoped Kate and her family would be “able to do so privately and in peace”.

The couple released the short statement a few hours after the princess’s medical development was made public.

The Prince and Princess of Wales and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex view messages and floral tributes left by members of the public at Windsor Castle following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 (Chris Jackson/PA)

The future queen began a course of “preventative chemotherapy” late in February but is said to have a positive mindset for her recovery and is in good spirits, describing herself as “well and getting stronger every day”.

Last month, Harry returned to the UK after making an emergency dash from the US to see the King following his cancer diagnosis.

The duke cleared his diary and made the journey alone, with Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet remaining at home in California.

But there was no reconciliation between Harry and his brother the Prince of Wales during the visit, after the duke spent around 45 minutes at Clarence House seeing Charles.

He last appeared alongside the Windsors and the Waleses at the King’s coronation, but hurried home immediately afterwards to mark his son’s fourth birthday.

Since stepping down as working royals in 2020 and moving to California with their family, the Sussexes have aired allegations and grievances against the monarchy and members of Harry’s family.

The duke’s allegations against his family appeared unrelenting in the aftermath of Megxit with his Oprah interview, and, in the months following the Queen’s death, his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.

There were accusations of racism in relation to Archie’s skin tone before he was born – with the remarks in the end alleged to have come from two senior royals – and claims Kensington Palace lied to protect William over reports he allegedly bullied Harry out of the royal family.

The duke also accused William of physically attacking him and throwing him into a dog bowl in a row over Meghan, teasing him about his panic attacks, and, along with Kate, encouraging him to wear a Nazi uniform at a fancy dress party.

While Charles and Harry were said to still speak, William has reportedly not been in contact with his brother for an extended period of time.