Agatha Christie’s typewriter and Dictaphone to go on display

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Agatha Christie’s typewriter and Dictaphone to go on display

By Press Association
Agatha Christie’s 1937 Remington typewriter on display during a preview of Murder By The Book: A Celebration Of 20th Century Crime Fiction, a British crime writing exhibition at Cambridge University Library (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Agatha Christie’s 1937 Remington typewriter on display during a preview of Murder By The Book: A Celebration Of 20th Century Crime Fiction, a British crime writing exhibition at Cambridge University Library (Joe Giddens/ PA)

Agatha Christie’s typewriter and Dictaphone are to go on display as part of a crime fiction exhibition at Cambridge University Library.

The typescript to her final Poirot Novel, Curtain, that was so top secret it was kept in a bank vault for three decades until its eventual publication will also go on show during Murder By The Book.

Curtain was published in 1975, the year before Christie’s death.

Agatha Christie's notebook and typescript for Curtain: Poirot's Last Case, which was kept in a bank vault for decades to avoid news of the detective's death from leaking, on display during a preview of Murder by the Book: A Celebration of 20th Century Crime Fiction. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Agatha Christie’s notebook and typescript for Curtain: Poirot’s Last Case, on display (Joe Giddens/PA)

The author’s 1937 Remington typewriter, her Dictaphone and the typescript of Curtain are on loan from the Christie Archive Trust.

Also on loan from the trust for the exhibition are her draft notebooks from the writing of Curtain and Witness For The Prosecution.

The exhibition, which celebrates 20th Century British crime fiction, will feature nearly 100 of the most famous, influential and best-selling crime novels in UK history, as well as other consequential works that are now long out of print.

The majority of the novels on display are drawn from Cambridge University Library’s unique, world-class Tower collection of first editions in their original dust jackets.

Elsewhere, the exhibition also features novelist Wilkie Collins’ writing desk, as well as the library’s first edition copy of his seminal work The Moonstone.

Award-winning crime author Nicola Upson, curator of the exhibition, said: “This exhibition is a glorious selection of the novels that have influenced the genre and made household names of Sherlock Holmes, Miss Marple, Jane Tennison and Inspector Morse.

Agatha Christie's 1959 Grundig Memorette portable dictating machine and microphone during a preview of Murder by the Book: A Celebration of 20th Century Crime Fiction, a British crime writing exhibition at Cambridge University Library, which opens to the public on Saturday. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
Agatha Christie’s 1959 Grundig Memorette portable dictating machine and microphone (Joe Giddens/PA)

“We look at the brilliant ideas, atmospheric settings, vivid characters, the dark and dangerous themes – and those perfect, unguessable endings.

“Within each section, Golden Age classics sit alongside books by contemporary authors, revealing what these stories have in common and how much the genre has evolved.

“If you love crime podcasts or programmes, you’re going to love this exhibition!

A first edition of The Hound of the Baskervilles by Arthur Conan Doyle on display during a preview of Murder by the Book: A Celebration of 20th Century Crime Fiction. (Joe Giddens/ PA)
A first edition of The Hound Of The Baskervilles by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle is part of the exhibition (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There are books in the exhibition which have pioneered the genre; you’ll meet the detectives that we’ve grown to know and love via extraordinary novels and TV adaptations; and you’ll also see the first use of things like forensics in crime fiction, which perhaps started much earlier than you might think.”

First editions going on display range from the earliest British crime fiction of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Charles Felix and Wilkie Collins – to some of the 20th and 21st century’s most recognisable authors.

A second part to the exhibition, located along the gallery corridors of Giles Gilbert Scott’s 1934 University Library building, explores crime novels set in Cambridge and works of fiction that inspired film adaptations by Alfred Hitchcock.

Murder By The Book: A Celebration of 20th Century Crime Fiction is a free exhibition which opens to the public at Cambridge University Library on Saturday, March 23.

It will run until August 24 and organisers say booking is essential.