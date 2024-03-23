British papers praise Kate’s ‘courage’ in wake of cancer diagnosis

The UK’s papers are unified in support of the Princess of Wales following her cancer diagnosis.

In an emotional video message on Friday, Kate spoke about the “huge shock” after tests identified cancer following her abdominal surgery and the “incredibly tough couple of months” her family have experienced.

The Saturday editorial for The Daily Telegraph, entitled “The nation wishes the Princess a rapid recovery”, describes a kingdom in shock at Kate’s grim health news and describes her as “a beloved member of the Royal family”.

The Daily Express chooses to draw a parallel between Kate’s plight and that of King Charles, who is also undergoing treatment for cancer, saying: “We will all be hoping she makes a swift recovery from cancer. This is a terribly sad and shocking event.”

The Daily Mail‘s editorial also paralleled the King and Kate’s health struggles, writing: “At times like this, we remember that while privileged, this clan is still just flesh and blood like the rest of us.

“Just like ours, their lives can be turned upside down in a moment.

“Yet because Charles is sovereign and Kate the future queen, it is understandable that concern over their illnesses will be magnified… We send the princess, and the King, all our very best wishes.”

The Times runs an editorial entitled “Catherine’s Courage”, stating that “the Princess of Wales deserves compassion and privacy as she recovers from cancer”.

“The news, which was calmly delivered to the public by the princess herself in a brief video, is a chastening reminder of cancer’s capriciousness in striking without regard for age, rank or circumstance,” the editorial says.

“Following so closely on from King Charles’s disclosure of his own cancer diagnosis last month, no one should now begrudge the royal family the privacy and consideration that are their due at this doubly challenging time.”

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, the Prince of Wales, Prince Louis and Mia Tindall attending the Christmas Day morning church service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)

The Sun runs with similar words for its editorial, with the paper writing: “Our hearts go out to Kate, as well as to William, to George, Charlotte, Louis and to the rest of her wider family.”

It also praises the princess for her “courage” and for “opening up about her cancer”.

The Daily Star dubs the news “truly awful”, adding her disclosure about her health “was so brave”.

It also chastises online trolls, labelled by the paper as “idiot conspiracy theorists” who “made a traumatic time much worse”.

“Let’s hope they all feel ashamed of themselves today,” the paper says, adding: “We’re all with you Kate.”