Home News UK

Archbishop of Canterbury leads Palm Sunday procession at start of Holy Week

By Press Association
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby leads a Palm Sunday parade to St Phillips Church, in Maidstone, Kent, for the Palm Sunday service and communion (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Archbishop of Canterbury has led a procession in Maidstone to mark Palm Sunday, the first day of Holy Week.

The event began with a parish breakfast followed by the procession of palms from the grass outside St Philips Church ahead of the service.

The day celebrates Christ’s triumphal entry into Jerusalem where cheering crowds greeted him with palm leaves that were set out along his path, according to the Bible.

On Sunday, the Most Rev Justin Welby blessed the procession and preached during the service.

The Archbishop is spending the week in the lead-up to Easter in the Maidstone area of Kent, visiting churches, businesses and community outreach projects.

Mr Welby said: “Christian faith is rooted in the history of Jesus and particularly the story of Holy Week and Easter.

“This is the most important week of the Church year – because the events we remember and celebrate make us who we are.”