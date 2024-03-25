TikTok Youth Council holds first meetings on better online safety for teenagers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

TikTok Youth Council holds first meetings on better online safety for teenagers

By Press Association
The Youth Council, consisting of 15 teenagers from around the world, has met twice since December (Peter Byrne/PA)
The Youth Council, consisting of 15 teenagers from around the world, has met twice since December (Peter Byrne/PA)

TikTok has launched its global council of young people to advise the social media giant on how to make the platform safer by design.

The video sharing platform said the Youth Council, consisting of 15 teenagers from around the world – including the UK – has met twice since December, including once with TikTok chief executive Shou Chew.

The group has said its priorities for 2024 will see it focus on the wellbeing and inclusion of teenagers to help ensure TikTok is a safe and accessible place for young people.

At its most recent meeting, which TikTok confirmed took place in February, the council provided input into a redesign of the platform’s Youth Portal, an online help centre for younger TikTok users, and requested more information from the company on how the reporting and blocking processes are carried out on the app.

Social media platforms are facing ongoing scrutiny and new regulation over online safety, particularly when it comes to younger users.

The Online Safety Act, which passed into law last year, requires firms to protect users, and in particular children, from online harms that appear on their platforms, with large fines possible for firms found to be in breach.

Val Richey, global head of outreach and partnerships in trust and safety at TikTok, said: “Listening to feedback from teens and parents is a huge part of our safety work at TikTok.

“We want to empower families to experience the joy of our platform, by making meaningful changes based on their feedback and by equipping them with tools such as Family Pairing.”

The announcement of the council’s first meetings comes as new research conducted by YouGov and Internet Matters found teenagers would like more opportunities to work alongside social media platforms.

The global study of more than 12,000 teenagers and parents found that just under half (49%) of UK teenagers said they only spoke to their parents about their social media use once a month or less.

UK parents were also identified as among the least frequent users of the online parental tools made available to them to manage online safety – only 33% said they used them compared with 40% of parents in the US.

Carolyn Bunting, co-chief executive of Internet Matters, said: “When it comes to ensuring children feel safe and well online, it is incredibly important that we listen and respond to their lived experiences, that’s why we are pleased that TikTok is putting their Global Youth Council at the heart of their trust and safety programme.

“The Youth Council’s input will be critical in ensuring TikTok can respond effectively to their needs and concerns when using the platform.

“The research also confirms that there is much more that can be done to help both parents and teens make the most of the existing controls and settings that are available.

“These are vital tools that parents can use to support young people along with playing an active role in their children’s digital lives.

“We are pleased that TikTok will be both making this a focus of their in-app messaging and doing more to promote media literacy in the UK.”