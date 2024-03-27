Funding for research tools that could halt future pandemics announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Funding for research tools that could halt future pandemics announced

By Press Association
Researchers around the world will soon have access to millions of historical specimens found in UK museums as part of a £473m UK fund to enhance research infrastructure (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Researchers around the world will soon have access to millions of historical specimens found in UK museums as part of a £473m UK fund to enhance research infrastructure.

The information will be available at the click of a button, illuminating the secrets of the world’s rich history and helping to solve some of the most urgent issues of today.

These samples are key to scientific breakthroughs like preventing future pandemics and protecting the planet.

The digitisation of samples is one of five projects unveiled by Science Secretary Michelle Donelan at the Natural History Museum.

More than £155m from UK Research and Innovation’s Infrastructure Fund will support the museum’s Distributed System of Scientific Collections (DiSSCo).

It will digitise most of the UK’s 137 million natural science specimens – some of them billions of years old – so that teams in the UK and around the world can access key detailed data at their fingertips.

The process involves capturing images of a specimen such as a pinned insect, or microscope slides of samples like micro-fossils and logging them with key data like when and where it was collected.

The move could support research into solutions for major global problems like supporting biodiversity and protecting countries against future pandemics, and is expected to generate around £2 billion of economic benefits for the UK.

A further £124m will go towards building the most powerful high energy electron microscope in the world – the Relativistic Ultrafast Electron Diffraction and Imaging (RUEDI) facility in Daresbury, Cheshire.

This will enable UK researchers to observe and understand irreversible ultrafast processes as they happen.

Ms Donelan said: “From digitising millions of specimens to help halt future pandemics, to building the most powerful microscope of its type right here in the UK to improve drug design, to better information sharing between labs, our £473m investment infrastructure will set the conditions that allow our brightest minds to thrive and build a healthier and more prosperous UK.”

Professor Mark Thomson, executive chairman for the Science and Technologies Facilities Council and Infrastructure Champion for UKRI, said: “Through these investments UKRI continues to equip the research and innovation community with the tools it needs to explore and develop the science and technologies needed for the coming decades.

“From improving our understanding of the structure of matter itself to digitising the country’s collections of natural specimens, these projects will strengthen the UK community’s quest for discovery and innovative applications.”

A joint project with the United States Department of Energy will see more than £58m go towards developing new infrastructure that will address questions on the nature of matter.

It will be built by Science and Technology Facilities Council laboratories in Daresbury and Oxfordshire, before being installed at the Electron-Ion Collider (EIC) at the Brookhaven National Laboratory in New York.

Separately, nearly £50m will go towards Critical Mass UK (C-MASS) – the creation of a network linking laboratories using mass spectrometry, a technique that identifies the characteristics of molecules.

A further £85m will also be put into UKRI’s Digital Research Infrastructure (DRI) programme for critical improvements in digital services to support researchers and innovators across the UK.