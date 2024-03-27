Rare flowers and butterflies to benefit from £350,000 project at Cornish reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rare flowers and butterflies to benefit from £350,000 project at Cornish reserve

By Press Association
Rare and unique specie make their home on the Lizard, Cornwall (David Noton/National Trust/PA)
Rare and unique specie make their home on the Lizard, Cornwall (David Noton/National Trust/PA)

Rare coastal lichens, wildflowers and butterflies are being given a helping hand through the conservation and creation of “micro-habitats” across a landscape in Cornwall, the National Trust said.

The project aims to help wildlife recover across the entire 2,400 hectare (5,900 acre) Lizard National Nature Reserve, with many “Lizard specialities” found nowhere else in the UK.

The £350,000 project, funded by government agency Natural England, is focusing on conservation of micro-habitats on cliffs, bare rocks, in ditches, pools and tracks, where tiny lichens, liverworts and plants can be found.

Wild asparagus with the sea in the background
Wild asparagus is one of the species targeted for help in the project (Ross Hoddinott/National Trust/PA)

Work in the reserve, where unique wildlife is found on semi-natural heathlands and grasslands and along the coastline, is targeting the recovery of 15 key species including rare, crusty lichens, wild asparagus, twin-headed clover and grayling butterflies.

Conservationists warn that although the Lizard is one of the most wildlife-rich places in the country, many species seem to be in decline or even facing extinction.

Species face the impacts of climate change, invasive species such as Hottentot fig which crowds out wild asparagus, and pollution, the National Trust said.

The charity is undertaking work including hand-clearing ivy from the serpentine rock of the Lizard – which is an important habitat for lichens – scrub clearance, digging ponds and creating scrapes for plants that need bare disturbed ground to germinate.

Grayling Butterfly resting on bell heather
A grayling butterfly rests on bell heather (Ian Ward/National Trust/PA)

Controlled heathland burning and the cutting of firebreaks aims to boost plants such as bristle bent and sheep’s fescue that grayling butterfly caterpillars feed on.

The firebreaks will also protect isolated species from the affects of wildfires, which are on the rise as the climate warms, the National Trust said.

Pony and cattle grazing will also help create a mosaic of different heathland habitats for wildlife.

Seth Jackson, National Trust project manager, said a 2020 review suggested 40% of the most important plant species appeared to be in decline, and many such as twin-headed clover and dwarf rush had become fragmented and lost from up to 50 surveyed sites in just 40 years.

“The most important and urgent task is to expand wild populations, encourage natural recolonisation and cushion the expected impacts of climate change,” he said.

“Working closely with tenants, graziers and the local community will ensure a joined-up and long-term sustainable approach to habitat management, along with a programme of monitoring and surveys to improve the understanding of Lizard flora and fauna.

“Here on the Lizard, despite the wonderful landscape and the rich biodiversity it supports, we are not immune to the pressures that climate warming and habitat change bring, and many rare species are struggling.”

The funding will help protect species and microhabitats, and link the whole landscape together, he said.

Group of Highland cattle with foggy landscape behind
Highland cattle graze at the Lizard, Cornwall (Seth Jackson/National Trust/PA)

Karen Shelley-Jones, Natural England species recovery programme manager, said: “We are delighted to be working with the National Trust on this project which epitomises what our species recovery programme is all about – delivering targeted bespoke action to reduce the risk of extinction for some of our most threatened and often overlooked species.”

Andrew Byfield, technical adviser to the National Trust, added: “The Lizard is one of the most exciting lowland coastal landscapes in the county, with a great many nationally rare and threatened species.

“By addressing the fate of these threatened plants and animals that together make this place so special, the project is also protecting the whole landscape, and also supporting the more common ones.”