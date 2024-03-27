Evidence of tooth decay-causing bacteria found in 4,000-year-old human molars

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Evidence of tooth decay-causing bacteria found in 4,000-year-old human molars

By Press Association
An example of a tooth specimen prior to ancient DNA sampling (Lara Cassidy/Trinity College Dublin/PA)
An example of a tooth specimen prior to ancient DNA sampling (Lara Cassidy/Trinity College Dublin/PA)

Scientists have found evidence of bacteria that cause tooth decay and gum disease in 4,000-year-old human molars.

Trapped within the dental remains that were unearthed from a limestone cave in County Limerick, Ireland, the researchers found an “unprecedented quantity” of the DNA of streptococcus mutans, a type of bacteria in the human mouth responsible for cavities.

The teeth are believed to have belonged to a man from the Bronze Age period.

The team said it had also found other types of microbes associated with gum disease, including Tannerella forsythia.

Based on their analysis, the scientists were able to reconstruct the genomes, the complete set of genetic material, of the ancient bacteria.

The researchers said their work, published in the journal Molecular Biology and Evolution, helps shed insight into how the human diet evolved across centuries, particularly in relation to sugar consumption.

They also said it is “exceptionally rare” to find S. mutans in ancient tooth samples as this bacteria produces acids that cause tooth decay but also degrades DNA.

The researchers said the conditions of the cave at Killuragh, which is cool, dry, and alkaline, may have helped in the “exceptional preservation” of the S. mutans DNA.

Lara Cassidy, an assistant professor at Trinity College Dublin, said: “We were very surprised to see such a large abundance of mutans in this 4,000-year-old tooth.

Killuragh Cave in County Limerick, Ireland
Killuragh Cave in County Limerick, Ireland (Sam Moore and Marion Dowd/Molecular Biology and Evolution)

“It is a remarkably rare find and suggests this man was at high risk of developing cavities right before his death.”

However, the researchers believe that the “high abundance” of S. mutans DNA in the root of one teeth could also potentially indicate an imbalance or disruption in the microbial community in the mouth.

They said that based on their DNA analysis, both bacteria have changed dramatically from the Bronze Age to today, but added that humanity’s love of sugar in the recent years may have had an “inordinate impact” on their evolution.

S. mutans is able to metabolise sugars from the foods trapped in the teeth to produce acids, allowing this bacteria to “thrive”, giving it an advantage over other similar types of bacteria, the researchers added.

Prof Cassidy said: “S. mutans is very adept at swapping genetic material across strains.

“This allows an advantageous innovation to be spread across mutans lineages, rather than one lineage becoming dominant and replacing all others.”

The team said that archaeologists have observed an uptick in dental cavities in skeletal remains when humans began to adopt cereal agriculture, but tooth decay become much more common in the Early Modern period, beginning about 1500 AD.