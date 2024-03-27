Detectives release images of 20 witnesses to fatal rave shooting

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 18-year-old man outside a rave in 2021 have released CCTV images of 20 witnesses they want to speak to.

Alex Ajanaku was sitting on a bench with his brother and friends in Beaumont Road, Leyton, east London, at about 1.25am on September 1 2021 when he was killed.

He was shot after most people had left the event.

The getaway car, a stolen black Kia Sportage, was found burned out and dumped in Walthamstow, east London, two days later.

Police have released images of a total of 20 witnesses they would like to speak to over the fatal shooting (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Four people were arrested last year in connection with the killing – one on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and the other three for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

Detective Sergeant Fenton Davis said: “Although we have made four arrests as part of our investigation, we still need your help to identify who was responsible for taking Alex’s life.

“Alex was at a music event on the estate the previous evening and a large number of people would have been there.

“At about 23.50hrs on August 31 2021 there was an incident on the estate when a moped rider with a pillion passenger rode through the event and it caused the crowd to disperse.

“Did you see this incident? Whilst we do not believe the incident with the moped was the catalyst for Alex’s murder, we want to build up as detailed a picture as possible as to what occurred on the estate that night.

Investigators are trying to build up a full picture of what happened in the lead-up to Alex Ajanaku’s killing, and have urged anyone with information to come forward (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Any piece of information could be crucial to the investigation.

“Please do the right thing and call us.

“A reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Alex’s murder.”

Anyone with information can call police on on 020 8345 3775 or 101, or, to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.