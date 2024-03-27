Detectives release images of 20 witnesses to fatal rave shooting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Detectives release images of 20 witnesses to fatal rave shooting

By Press Association
Alex Ajanaku was fatally shot at an illegal rave in Leyton, east London, in 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Alex Ajanaku was fatally shot at an illegal rave in Leyton, east London, in 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of a 18-year-old man outside a rave in 2021 have released CCTV images of 20 witnesses they want to speak to.

Alex Ajanaku was sitting on a bench with his brother and friends in Beaumont Road, Leyton, east London, at about 1.25am on September 1 2021 when he was killed.

He was shot after most people had left the event.

The getaway car, a stolen black Kia Sportage, was found burned out and dumped in Walthamstow, east London, two days later.

Witnesses 1 to 10
Police have released images of a total of 20 witnesses they would like to speak to over the fatal shooting (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Four people were arrested last year in connection with the killing – one on suspicion of conspiracy to murder and the other three for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

Detective Sergeant Fenton Davis said: “Although we have made four arrests as part of our investigation, we still need your help to identify who was responsible for taking Alex’s life.

“Alex was at a music event on the estate the previous evening and a large number of people would have been there.

“At about 23.50hrs on August 31 2021 there was an incident on the estate when a moped rider with a pillion passenger rode through the event and it caused the crowd to disperse.

“Did you see this incident? Whilst we do not believe the incident with the moped was the catalyst for Alex’s murder, we want to build up as detailed a picture as possible as to what occurred on the estate that night.

Witnesses 11 to 20
Investigators are trying to build up a full picture of what happened in the lead-up to Alex Ajanaku’s killing, and have urged anyone with information to come forward (Metropolitan Police/PA)

“Any piece of information could be crucial to the investigation.

“Please do the right thing and call us.

“A reward of up to £20,000 is on offer for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of those responsible for Alex’s murder.”

Anyone with information can call police on on 020 8345 3775 or 101, or, to remain anonymous, call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.