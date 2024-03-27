King’s favourite flower lines Burberry trench coat after Highgrove collaboration

Burberry has teamed up with Highgrove to unveil a new collection of classic trench coats – with the famous check lining swapped for floral illustrations inspired by the King’s gardens.

British artist Holly Mills, a graduate from the Royal Drawing School, painted wildflower meadows in full summer bloom and delphiniums – the King’s favourite flower – at the monarch’s private residence in Gloucestershire for the artwork which was incorporated into the clothing.

The Highgrove X Burberry trench in Hunter featuring the King’s favourite flowers – delphiniums (Burberry/PA)

The luxury oversized Castleford trenches come in two colours – Ivy with a wildflower printed silk lining, and Hunter with the delphinium lining – and cost £2,490 each.

Four organic silk scarves also form part of the collaboration, with two depicting vibrant multi-colour wildflowers priced at £370 each, and one showing purple and blue delphiniums, and another yellow and blue delphiniums, at £120 each.

The Highgrove X Burberry collection marks the third joint output of Royal Warrant holder Burberry and Highgrove Gardens, which is under the stewardship of Charles’s charity The King’s Foundation.

The Burberry Trench coat in Ivy in collaboration with Highgrove featuring a wildflower meadow lining (Burberry/PA)

A spokeswoman for the King’s Foundation described the partnership as continuing to “honour the thoughtful, steadfast work of King Charles III and The King’s Foundation”.

She added: “As a Royal Warrant holder and British heritage brand, Burberry shares the commitment of The King’s Foundation in supporting young British artists, whilst ensuring the legacy of craft and artistry is passed on to the next generation.”

Burberry is known for its Burberry Check which usually lines its classic trenches.

The gardens at Highgrove House (Chris Jackson/PA)

But, in 1913, a selection of Burberry women’s summer coats featured floral silk for their lining and the styles were recommended for fashionable functions during the warmer months.

The King’s Foundation spokeswoman said: “These carefully crafted pieces represent Burberry and Highgrove’s commitment to craftsmanship and responsible business practices.”

The Castleford trench coat was a new style introduced by Burberry’s chief creative officer Daniel Lee.

The Highgrove X Burberry Meadow Silk Scarf (Burberry/PA)

It is woven from gabardine, an invention by Thomas Burberry in 1879, at Burberry’s mill in Keighley and is assembled at its factory in Castleford, Yorkshire.

Charles acquired the 18th century Highgrove countryside estate near Tetbury in 1980, when it had only a kitchen garden, an overgrown copse, some pastureland and a few hollow oaks.

A passionate gardener, he has spent more than 40 years devoting energy into transforming the gardens around the house – which serves as his private home with the Queen.

A field of delphiniums – the King’s favourite flower (Joe Giddens/PA)

The collection is on sale via Burberry, and the scarves are also available in Highgrove shops and online.