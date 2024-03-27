Mortuary abuse inquiry following ‘disturbing’ Hull funeral directors allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mortuary abuse inquiry following ‘disturbing’ Hull funeral directors allegations

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been under investigation after officers recovered bodies at its site on Hessle Road in Hull (Danny Lawson/PA)
An inquiry chairman investigating how dead people are looked after around the country in the wake of necrophiliac killer David Fuller’s mortuary abuse has said his review is following the “disturbing” allegations made against a funeral directors in Hull.

The independent inquiry into Fuller’s crimes and issues raised by them is reviewing how deceased people are looked after in settings including private mortuaries, private ambulances and the funeral sector.

Legacy Independent Funeral Directors has been under investigation after officers recovered bodies, as well as suspected human ashes, at its site on Hessle Road in Hull.

Humberside Police said detectives had been working “around the clock” since concerns were raised on March 8 “about the storage and management processes relating to care of the deceased at the funeral directors”.

On Wednesday, the David Fuller inquiry published recordings of meetings with funeral directors to help the public understand their work.

Sir Jonathan Michael, the chair of the inquiry, also addressed another alleged incident where a man was charged with a sexual offence and trespass with intent to commit a sexual offence against a deceased adult in Grimsby, according to the Grimsby Telegraph.

Sir Jonathan said: “I am of course aware of the deeply disturbing news of the allegations concerning Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull, and allegations regarding sexual offences in a hospital mortuary, and other cases.

“My thoughts are with all those affected by what has happened.

Police outside the Hessle Road branch of Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull
Humberside Police said detectives had been working ‘around the clock’ since concerns were raised about Legacy Independent Funeral Directors in Hull (Dave Higgens/PA)

“The inquiry cannot investigate specific incidents and is mindful that police investigations and judicial proceedings are continuing. The inquiry will continue to follow developments in both cases closely.”

He added that the inquiry, which launched the second phase of its review in July last year, was currently looking at whether practices and procedures in hospital and non-hospital settings in England where deceased people were kept were enough to safeguard their dignity and security.

The Government first launched the independent inquiry in 2021 after Fuller sexually abused the bodies of at least 101 women and girls aged between nine and 100 while employed at the now-closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, between 2005 and 2020.

The first phase of the inquiry, looking at his employer, Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust, found the former maintenance worker was able to offend without being caught due to “serious failings” at the hospitals he worked at.