Weather warnings for wind and rain issued ahead of Easter weekend

By Press Association
The Met Office said there was a ‘small chance’ of injuries and risk to life as a result of the strong winds and large waves, as well as the possibility of hail and thunder (Paul Faith/PA)
Heavy rain and strong winds could cause travel chaos and pose a risk to life in the run-up to the Easter weekend, forecasters have said.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for rain and strong winds over coming days across parts of Northern Ireland and the south of England.

Forecasters have warned that heavy rain could impact travel and infrastructure in the east of Northern Ireland on Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 15mm-20mm of rainfall in some areas.

A yellow warning for strong winds with gusts of up to 70mph was also in place on Thursday for most of the south coast of England, from East Sussex to Cornwall.

The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” of injuries and risk to life as a result of the strong winds and large waves, as well as the possibility of hail and thunder.

For those travelling over the bank holiday weekend, the RAC have advised drivers to “be on their guard” regarding the changing road conditions.

Residents of the affected areas should expect longer journey times, potential power cuts and impacts on mobile phone coverage.

Looking further ahead, the Met Office said the forecast for the Easter weekend remained “unsettled” but “bright and breezy”, with temperatures of up to 15C in west London and 14C in Manchester on Sunday, which was typical for this time of year.

RAC Breakdown spokesman Rod Dennis said: “With plenty of classic early spring weather over the Easter bank holiday weekend, drivers getting away will definitely need to be on their guard and ready to cope with rapidly changing road conditions.

“Slowing down in the heaviest of downpours on Good Friday and Easter Saturday is a must as stopping distances will be far greater.”

Met Office spokesman Grahame Madge said: “Good Friday sees low-pressure continuing to feed showers and longer spells of rain across the UK, although drier spells will develop in the east.

“Saturday continues this pattern, but for many, Easter Sunday is likely to be the best day of the weekend before conditions turn more unsettled again on Easter Monday.”

“Following the forecast should enable everyone to experience the best the weekend has to offer,” he added.