Man suffers life-threatening injuries in stabbing on London train

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed on a train in south London.

British Transport Police (BTP) said it received reports of two men fighting while entering a train at Shortlands railway station in Bromley shortly before 4pm on Wednesday.

Footage shared on social media showed a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black trousers and a facemask holding a large blade, while distressed onlookers could be heard telling him to stop.

British Transport Police made an appeal for witnesses (Aaron Chown/PA)

Officers attended Beckenham Junction station alongside colleagues from the Metropolitan Police and London Ambulance Service.

One of the men sustained serious injures consistent with being stabbed.

No arrests had been made and enquiries were ongoing, BTP added.

Train services in the area were disrupted until around 6.30pm as police continued to deal with the incident.

The force said it was appealing to any witnesses to come forward by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 397 of 27/03/2024.

A Southeastern trains spokesperson said: “We are aware of a serious incident on board one of our services this afternoon. We are urgently assisting the British Transport Police and would urge anyone with any information to contact them immediately.

“All of our trains are fitted with CCTV and we will be providing this footage to the British Transport Police to assist with their enquiries.

“We also have an integrated safeguarding team, comprised of Southeastern, BTP and Network Rail colleagues and we are already working together to find those responsible.”