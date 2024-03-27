Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no mid-week winners By Press Association March 27 2024, 10:03 pm March 27 2024, 10:03 pm Share Saturday’s Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no mid-week winners Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/news/uk/6415640/saturdays-lotto-jackpot-estimated-at-4m-after-no-mid-week-winners/ Copy Link (Yui Mok/PA Archive) Saturday’s lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday’s draw. The winning Lotto numbers were 01, 03, 22, 27, 42 and 48, while the bonus number was 09. No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed. However, four players scooped £1 million each after matching five of the six numbers plus the bonus. Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used. Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw, to take home the £350,000 top prize. One ticket holder won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers. The winning Thunderball numbers were 11, 13, 26, 33 and 35, and the Thunderball was 03. No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball. Three players did match all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000 each.