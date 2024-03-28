Study to probe whether outdoor swimming can reduce symptoms of depression

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Study to probe whether outdoor swimming can reduce symptoms of depression

By Press Association
Swimmers take a dip at Thorpe Bay near Southend (PA)
Researchers are seeking hundreds of people to take part in the first large study into whether outdoor swimming can reduce symptoms of depression.

Open water bathing has been praised as a way to improve wellbeing in the last few years, with emerging evidence that it can have a positive impact on mental health, experts said.

The number of adults experiencing moderate to severe depression in the UK doubled to nearly one in five between March and June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic, compared to one in 10 before the crisis.

The research call comes after the first clinical trial into its benefits for adults with depression was completed last year.

Experts from the University of Portsmouth and Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Trust worked with 87 people with mental health difficulties to see if they would sign up for the project and remain engaged until the end of the programme.

Dr Heather Massey, who is co-leading the new study, said the initial trial results were “really promising”.

The University of Portsmouth senior lecturer said: “We reported reductions in symptoms of depression and anxiety in the outdoor swimming group compared with the control group, and there was a lower number of them seeking depression-specific therapy post-treatment and at follow-up.

“The use of antidepressants and sleeping tablets, on average, also reduced more.

“Our next task is to see if a full-scale randomised control trial produces similar results. If we can demonstrate outdoor swimming is a viable and cost-effective treatment for depression, it has the potential to be rolled out across the UK.”

The further study called Outside will be rolled out across 15 sites in England in a two-and-a-half year study aiming to explore if people with mild to moderate depression benefit from an outdoor swimming course.

Researchers will monitor whether the activity leads to a reduction in depressive symptoms and anxiety for up to 38 weeks following the trial.

They will also see if it improves mindfulness and is a safe and cost-effective treatment to run.

Richard Williams, from Worcestershire, was among those to take part in the first study at the Lenches lakes in Evesham. He suffered from depression and anxiety for years and in 2022 tried to take his own life.

“I was at a real low point in my life, and felt completely alone,” the 41-year-old said.

“After hitting rock bottom I decided to reach out to the Samaritans charity and eventually felt ready to go home and work on myself. I began therapy, and that’s how I found out about the cold water immersion study.”

He added: “It has completely changed my life. I’m swimming twice a week, in a cold tub every day and even signed up to an Ironman.

“So I’ve gone from a recovering alcoholic and recluse into firing on all cylinders now, and wanting to help others and spread the word.”

The research project will host swimming sessions across the country including Brighton, Maidstone, Sunderland, Windermere, Nottingham, Bristol, Manchester and Penzance.

The settings will be a mix of sea swimming, lakes and semi-heated outdoor pools.

Clara Strauss, research deputy director at Sussex Partnership, said: “This is the first large trial of its kind that will tell us if outdoor swimming is helpful for people living with depression.

“If it is, this could increase the range of options available to people as they find their path to recovery.”