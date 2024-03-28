What the papers say – March 28

A range of stories feature on the front of Thursday’s newspapers, including an Easter message from the King and various political issues.

The Daily Express and The Daily Telegraph focus on Charles’s Easter message of kindness and friendship.

EXPRESS: King calls for more kindness in time of need #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/oA37183o9r — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 27, 2024

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: King thanks public for extending ‘hand of friendship’#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/P6dmkIUS7o — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) March 27, 2024

The Guardian and i both concentrate on record discharges in by water companies with a Thames warning over E.coli ahead of the University Boat Races.

GUARDIAN: Outrage over record discharges of sewage into rivers and seas #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/u5aMRwI6xd — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 27, 2024

I: Labour attacked for ‘feeble’ plan on Britain’s sewage crisis #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/kOV0O2CXVI — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 27, 2024

The Daily Mail speculates on the date of the general election and whether the Prime Minister may push for the summer as the “fragile Tory truce” looks like it is nearing breaking point.

MAIL: Could Rishi gamble on a summer election? #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/djercA1Hl5 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 27, 2024

The Independent reports on impact Brexit is having on the British passport with Easter travel hit by EU regulations.

INDEPENDENT: Barred from Europe 2.4m Brits caught in Brexit passport chaos #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/pk80th0GrM — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 27, 2024

The Times leads on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who has praised former Tory leader Boris Johnson and his levelling-up policies,

THE TIMES: Johnson had right idea on levelling up, says Starmer #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/L2iqu4VLrX — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) March 27, 2024

The Metro concentrates on a report into a baby who died after slipping through cracks in the system.

The Daily Mirror shifts focus to the loss of Paul O’Grady one year on.

The Daily Star also runs with a story about Paul O’Grady, with friend and TV presenter Gaby Roslin saying she receives visits from his ghost.

The Sun leads on Gogglebox star George Gilbey, who has died in a workplace accident.