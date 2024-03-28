Snow falls in south-west England and Wales ahead of wet and windy weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Snow falls in south-west England and Wales ahead of wet and windy weather

By Press Association
Snowy conditions near Bideford (@rose_rose1909/X)
Snowy conditions near Bideford (@rose_rose1909/X)

Snow has fallen in parts of south-west England and Wales.

Two inches settled on the ground in North Wyke, just north of Dartmoor overnight, while nearly 3in was recorded in Sennybridge, Powys, on Thursday morning.

Temperatures dropped to lows of minus 1.2C in Okehampton, west Devon.

Waves on a harbour wall
There have been warnings over unsettled weather (Matt Keeble/PA)

Rose Mallard, 50, a smallholder from near Bideford, north Devon, told the PA news agency: “To wake up to see the snow settled and a beautiful blue sky was a gift!”

Forecasters say an area of rain, sleet and hill snow is moving north across the UK as holidaymakers prepare to embark on Easter getaways.

Oli Claydon of the Met Office said: “There is still a chance of some snow over the Scottish hills as the weather front moves northwards.

“The weather story now really turns into an area of low pressure that’s going to bring some very strong wind and rain.”

Yellow weather warnings for rain and strong winds were issued across parts of Northern Ireland and the south of England respectively.

Forecasters say heavy downpours could impact travel in County Antrim and County Down, with up to 30mm falling in some areas on Thursday.

Meanwhile, gusts of up to 70mph could hit the south coast of England, from East Sussex to Cornwall.

The Met Office has warned there is a “small chance” of injuries and risk to life as a result of the strong winds and large waves, as well as the possibility of hail and thunder.

Easter weekend is set to be “unsettled” but “bright and breezy”, with temperatures of up to 15C in west London and 14C in Manchester on Sunday, which is typical for the time of year.