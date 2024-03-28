BBC explains decision to use AI to recreate voice of dying person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

BBC explains decision to use AI to recreate voice of dying person

By Press Association
The corporation said the move reflects the wishes of the family (Lucy North/PA)
The corporation said the move reflects the wishes of the family (Lucy North/PA)

The BBC has said it is using AI technology in a “highly sensitive documentary” to represent the voice of a person who is nearing the end of their life.

The move reflects the wishes of the person’s family and will recreate “a voice which can now no longer be heard,” the corporation said.

It comes after actress Sara Poyzer, a star of the West production of Mamma Mia! and the touring production of Come From Away, was told her services were no longer required for voiceover work because artificial intelligence was being used instead.

Poyzer shared a screenshot of an email from the production company making the BBC show, which said: “Sorry for the delay – we have had the approval from the BBC to use the AI-generated voice so we won’t need Sara anymore.

She described the email as “sobering” and her tweet went viral, sparking an online debate about artificial intelligence depriving actors of work.

The BBC said it was aware of “discussion in the last 24 hours regarding our use of AI in relation to voiceover work,” adding there was “some important context” to note.

A statement said: “We are making a highly sensitive documentary which features a contributor who is nearing the end of life and is now unable to speak.

“We have been working closely with their family to explore how we might best represent the contributor’s voice at the end of the film when words they have written are read out.

“In these very particular circumstances and with the family’s wishes in mind we have agreed to use AI for a brief section to recreate a voice which can now no longer be heard. This will be clearly labelled within the film.”