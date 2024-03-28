BBC predicts deficit will increase to £492m amid ‘significant strain’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BBC predicts deficit will increase to £492m amid ‘significant strain’

By Press Association
The corporation highlighted an ‘exceptional increased spend’ (Ian West/PA)
The corporation highlighted an ‘exceptional increased spend’ (Ian West/PA)

The BBC is projecting that its total deficit will increase to £492 million for the 2024/25 financial year.

In the corporation’s annual plan, it outlined that an “exceptional increased spend” will push up the operating deficit to £468 million as the BBC covers major supporting events such as the Olympics in Paris and Euro 2024, held in German cities.

According to the National Audit Office, the BBC had an operating deficit of £220 million in 2022/23.

Claudia Winkleman comments
Claudia Winkleman will return as host of The Traitors for a third series (Ian West/PA)

“It is clear that substantial public funding is vital to the BBC’s future to allow us to deliver our public service mission,” the BBC’s annual report says.

“In real terms, the licence fee generated 30% more income in 2010/11 than it does today – a difference of more than £1 billion a year. Various costs have been added, followed by two years of a frozen licence fee at a time of high inflation.

“This has also coincided with a reduction across the media sector in the availability of ‘coproduction’ funding to help spread the investment into some of our larger titles and programmes.

“Other wider sector challenges have also increased financial pressure on the BBC’s commercial activities. So the BBC’s finances are under significant strain.”

The corporation had a £124 million net surplus in 2021/22, the NAO said. In January 2022, the licence was frozen to £159 for two years, and will increase this year to £169.50 a year.

Strictly Come Dancing performers
Strictly Come Dancing will celebrate its 20th birthday this year (Jacob King/PA)

BBC director-general Tim Davie announced on Tuesday that an additional £200 million will have to be saved following the corporation already announcing annual savings of £500 million.

The corporation has already cut £400 million from its budget.

Mr Davie also said that the corporation will launch research into how the broadcaster could re-approach the licence fee post-2028, which would include “how it could be more progressive”.

The BBC is also set to cover the general election, which is expected this year, look at introducing more artificial intelligence (AI) into its reporting, and celebrate flagship shows’ anniversaries.

EastEnders has its 40th anniversary in early 2025, while Strictly Come Dancing will celebrate its 20th birthday later this year.

Mr Davie said: “This is going to be a significant year for the BBC. Our content offer is packed with major sporting and music events, exciting new dramas and unrivalled coverage of elections across the world.

“It will also be a year of embracing reform and innovation as we deliver value for all, focused on pursuing truth with no agenda, backing the best of British storytelling, and bringing people together.”

Gladiators
A second series of Gladiators will be filmed this year (Guy Levy/BBC)

The annual plan also confirmed the return of dramas Silent Witness, Call The Midwife, Death In Paradise, Shetland and Beyond Paradise, the documentary Field Of Dreams – presented by Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff – as well as competition shows such as Gladiators, Claudia Winkleman-fronted The Traitors and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Former England cricket captain Flintoff was hurt while filming Top Gear at its test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome last December and received a financial settlement from the BBC.

Top Gear was rested for the “foreseeable future” by the corporation last year.

Flintoff will take cricketing talent from his home county of Lancashire on tour for the second Field Of Dreams series.

Comedies such as Am I Being Unreasonable?, starring Daisy May Cooper and Bafta winner Lenny Rush, is back for a second series.

Stephen Merchant’s The Outlaws, Romesh Ranganathan’s Avoidance, and Black Ops will also be back.

Martin Freeman will be back in the crime drama The Responder, and soaps Waterloo Road and Casualty will also return.