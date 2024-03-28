Andrew Flintoff’s BBC return confirmed following crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Andrew Flintoff’s BBC return confirmed following crash

By Press Association
Andrew Flintoff will again front his Field Of Dreams series (John Walton/PA)
Andrew Flintoff will again front his Field Of Dreams series (John Walton/PA)

Andrew “Freddie” Flintoff will return for a second series of his BBC documentary show after he was hurt in a crash while filming Top Gear.

The BBC announced on Thursday in its annual report that the former England cricket captain will make a comeback for Freddie Flintoff’s Field Of Dreams.

In November, the corporation said Top Gear would be rested for the “foreseeable future”.

However, it said Flintoff and his fellow Top Gear presenters – Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness and automotive journalist Chris Harris – would have “new projects” with the BBC.

Graham Norton Show – London
Andrew Flintoff was injured during filming of Top Gear in December 2022 (Matt Crossick/PA)

A month before, Flintoff received a financial settlement from the BBC following the accident at the Top Gear test track at Dunsfold Aerodrome in December 2022.

The new Field Of Dreams series will see Flintoff, 46, take cricketing talent from his home county of Lancashire on tour.

It was previously announced in October 2022 that the cricket documentary was commissioned for a four-part follow-up series.

The Ashes winner, who played for Lancashire and featured in 79 Tests, 141 one-day internationals and seven T20s for his country, brought together talent from Preston in the first season.

In September 2023, Flintoff joined the coaching staff of England’s cricket team in a temporary, unofficial and unpaid capacity and was pictured for the first time with facial injuries.

Recent pictures, posted by Lancashire Cricket in February, appeared to show him in Sri Lanka with significant healing.

Flintoff started presenting Top Gear in 2019, and has also appeared on Sky’s A League Of Their Own and won the first series of the Australian version of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.