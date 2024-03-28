Family pay tribute to boy, 9, killed in car crash in Dorset as suspect bailed

The family of a nine-year-old boy who died in a car crash in north Dorset have paid tribute to their “best buddy” and “little angel”.

Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, died at the scene in East Woodyates on Monday.

Dorset Police were called to a report of a crash on the A354 Salisbury Road involving a cattle transporter truck and trailer, a white Ford Transit van and a grey Citroen car at 5.21pm.

Zac’s father Josh Roe said in a statement: “Words cannot describe the pain I’m feeling, my heart is broken. You are my little angel. I love you more than anything in this world, you are my best buddy.”

Nine-year-old Zac Roe, from Andover in Hampshire, was described as a ‘little angel’ and ‘best buddy’ (Family handout/PA)

Grandfather Chris Roe added: “Zac, there are just no words to find. I just want to thank you for the wonderful and fun-filled memories we shared on your short journey of your life

“You were taken too soon, but memories will last us a lifetime. We will never stop loving you. Your smile and laughter still echoes around my and everyone’s heart. Sweet dreams, our little angel.”

Dorset Police said the driver of the Citroen, a woman in her 30s, was first arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released without charge.

The Hampshire resident was also arrested on suspicion of a driving offence and has been released on bail while officers continue their investigations.

Dorset Police’s Detective Chief Inspector Neil Third said: “Our thoughts continue to remain with all those affected by the sad death of Zac Roe.

“An investigation is ongoing with detailed enquiries being carried out to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”