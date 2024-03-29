‘Shock and disbelief’ as funerals held for three killed in Armagh crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

‘Shock and disbelief’ as funerals held for three killed in Armagh crash

By Press Association
The coffin of Keith Morrison is taken from the back of a truck as it arrives for his funeral at Lislooney Presbyterian Church (Brian Lawless/PA)
The coffin of Keith Morrison is taken from the back of a truck as it arrives for his funeral at Lislooney Presbyterian Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

Funeral services for three of the four people killed in a single-car crash near Armagh last weekend are taking place on Good Friday.

Marina Crilly, 24, Emma Mallon, 22, Philip Mitchell, 27, and Keith Morrison, 22, all from the Armagh area, were formally named by police on Wednesday as the victims of the road crash last weekend.

The collision, which involved a grey Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Ballynahonemore Road at around 2.10am on Sunday.

Police said the driver and three passengers were all declared dead at the scene.

The coffin of Keith Morrison is taken from the back of a truck
The coffin of Keith Morrison is taken from the back of a truck (Brian Lawless/PA)

At the funeral liturgy service for Ms Crilly at St Patrick’s Church, Ballymacnab, the priest said: “It is a very sad day for all the families who lost loved ones last Sunday morning.”

He paid tribute to the four young people killed in the crash: “Philip, Keith, Emma and our own parishioner Marina Crilly.

“We all felt the shock and the disbelief. We felt that such a tragedy couldn’t have happened and shouldn’t have happened.

“All the occupants were so young with a life ahead of them.”

Ms Crilly, a care home worker who was the mother of a young boy, was remembered for her faith as well as her love of fashion and music.

Mourners and a hearse with floral tributes outside Lislooney Presbyterian Church
Mourners and a hearse with floral tributes outside Lislooney Presbyterian Church (Brian Lawless/PA)

The priest said: “Marina touched all our lives and helped us keep alive the values and ideals she put before us; her kindness, her love, her friendliness, her devotion to Our Lady and her devotion to her family.”

At the service for Mr Morrison, his step-mother Christine Wright delivered a tribute on behalf of the family.

Speaking during the service at Lislooney Presbyterian Church, Ms Wright said: “Such a kind, caring, lovable, little rogue, the cheeky grin and the sparkle in his eyes. He would have done anything to help anyone and took great joy in helping out people – but don’t ask him during silage season!”

She added: “We are all so proud of this young man and what he has accomplished in a short life. We want this to be a celebration of a young life. We will miss him.”

The service for Mr Mitchell is scheduled for later on Friday while Ms Mallon’s funeral service will be held on Sunday.