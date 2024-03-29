Donaldson resignation will prompt fresh questions for DUP and powersharing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Donaldson resignation will prompt fresh questions for DUP and powersharing

By Press Association
(l to r) Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, Gavin Robinson and Emma Little-Pengelly leave Hillsborough Castle in January (Liam McBurney/PA)
The deal that restored powersharing in Northern Ireland hinged on the backing of Sir Jeffrey Donaldson and the shock resignation of the DUP leader is sure to prompt questions over the future of that arrangement.

Much will depend on who ultimately replaces him.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson, who has stepped up to become interim leader, has been a long-time ally of Sir Jeffrey and a firm backer of the return to Stormont.

Mr Robinson would be an early favourite to become the permanent successor and his elevation would be unlikely to prompt a change in the party’s recent enthusiastic backing for the devolved institutions.

Stormont Assembly
Gavin Robinson is DUP interim leader (Liam McBurney/PA)

However, his election as leader is not a foregone conclusion and it remains to be seen if other candidates, potentially more sceptical of the return to powersharing, will emerge.

The identity of the new leader could have ramifications for DUP deputy First Minister Emma Little Pengelly as she was very much a Donaldson pick as the party’s nominee to jointly lead the Stormont coalition.

Ms Little Pengelly and Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill have received significant praise for their leadership of the administration since taking charge of the resurrected executive in February.

Question marks will also now hang over the DUP’s grip on the Lagan Valley parliamentary constituency, given the possibility of an imminent by-election.

Sir Jeffrey’s majority was significantly cut in the last general election amid a surge by the cross-community Alliance Party and the DUP will likely face a tough fight to hold the seat whenever voters next go to the polls.

Appointed leader in the summer of 2021, Sir Jeffrey made the call early the following year to withdraw then DUP first minister Paul Givan from the Stormont Executive, thus collapsing powersharing, as part of the party’s protest strategy against post-Brexit economic barriers on trade between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland
First Minister Michelle O’Neill (left) and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (Liam McBurney/PA)

Almost two years later, after protracted negotiations with the Northern Ireland Office and Downing Street, he signed up to a Government package of proposals, outlined in its Strengthening the Union command paper, that were aimed at reducing red tape on Irish Sea trade and providing assurances over Northern Ireland’s place in the Union.

He championed the party’s return to the Executive and Assembly on the back of the deal, hailing what he said were significant concessions.

Sir Jeffrey insisted a large majority of the party supported his decision to end the Stormont boycott and recent opinion polling suggests a majority of DUP voters are also supportive of the return to devolution.

However, a significant minority of DUP elected representatives remain opposed to the deal, insisting it does not go far enough to remove the contentious “Irish Sea border” and several senior figures have been vocal in articulating their criticism.

Former deputy leader Lord Dodds, party chairman Lord Morrow and East Antrim MP Sammy Wilson are among those who have made no secret of their opposition.

It will become apparent in the days and weeks ahead whether Sir Jeffrey’s resignation, and the manner of it, injects fresh momentum to those inside and outside the party campaigning against the return of powersharing, or whether it will continue to be business as usual at Stormont when a new leader takes the helm.