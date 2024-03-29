Three injured as men armed with hammers steal jewellery from Chelsea shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Three injured as men armed with hammers steal jewellery from Chelsea shop

By Press Association
Police said two men damaged property inside the shop (Jordan Reynolds/PA)
Police said two men damaged property inside the shop (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

Three people were injured as two men armed with hammers stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery from a Chelsea shop.

Police were called to Sydney Street, SW3, at 12.11pm on Tuesday after two men entered the premises armed with hammers.

The two men damaged property inside the shop and stole thousands of pounds worth of jewellery, the Metropolitan Police said.

Three people were taken to hospital to receive treatment after they sustained injuries during the robbery, the force added.

Bourbon-Hanby Antiques Arcade in Chelsea
Workers on Sydney Street said the robbery took place at Bourbon-Hanby Antiques Arcade (Jordan Reynolds/PA)

Their injuries were said to be non-life-threatening.

Workers on Sydney Street said the robbery took place at Bourbon-Hanby Antiques Arcade.

Stuart Fisher, a chef at the Market Place Restaurant, said he had been shown CCTV of the incident.

He said the robbers had what looked like a “clawhammer and a 5lb hammer”.

The 53-year-old added: “Two guys came in and started smashing up the counters.

“One of them went for one of the men in the shop, hit him with the hammer on the back of the head.

“(The victims) were literally on the floor cowering.

“On the way out, the one guy went to have another go (at the victims) and the other pulled him off.”

He added that the suspects were masked.

Mr Fisher said there were five or six police cars at the scene after the robbery, including armed officers.

He added: “The area’s changed a lot over the last 20 years.”

Another worker from a shop, who did not wish to be named, said hearing about the incident had been “so scary”.

She said: “I don’t think anywhere in London is safe at all.

“I’ve lived here for 20 years and never felt safe.

“I’m scared to let my kid go out to play.

“(This is) the most expensive borough in London and this happens in the middle of the day, it’s unbelievable.”

Detective Sergeant Richard Hall, who is leading the investigation, said: “I am appealing to the public to help us identify any potential witnesses who may have seen the incident unfold.

“I am particularly keen to be provided with any dash-cam footage or CCTV from the local area at the time. This may help us find our suspects.

“If you know anything, or have witnessed anything suspicious in the Sydney Street area at the time, then please come forward to police by calling 101 stating CAD 2933/26Mar.”