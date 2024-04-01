April showers to follow wetter than average March

Rain and wind will continue across the UK this week, after a wetter than average March, forecasters say.

The Met Office has warned of “unsettled” weather over the next few days, with rain, sunny spells and increasingly strong winds towards the end of the week.

It comes after a wetter and duller than average March, according to Met Office data.

Despite the rain, temperatures have been mild for the time of year with much of the country experiencing a warmer March than average, particularly in the south.

🌧 With a few days still to go, March will go down as a mild and wet month for many, according to provisional statistics. Here's what we know so far, with a blog to come next week 👇 🧵 pic.twitter.com/P8f61h2uj2 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 28, 2024

The forecaster said: “March will go down as a mild and wet month for many, according to provisional statistics.”

Full weather data for March will be released by the Met Office on Tuesday.

Outbreaks of rain are expected across the UK on Tuesday with heavy showers for much of England and Wales and temperatures of up to 16C.

Elsewhere, temperatures could reach 13C in Northern Ireland and 11C in Scotland.

For the rest of the week, the weather looks similarly unsettled.

Monday is the start of a new month, but will it bring new weather? All the details for the week ahead are in this short video 👇 pic.twitter.com/nRml8BLVw0 — Met Office (@metoffice) March 31, 2024

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It turns wetter and windier through Thursday and towards the end of the week. So further showers and longer spells of rain pushing through on Thursday, Friday and into Saturday.

“The winds start to pick up too but the wind is coming in from the south which keeps temperatures above average.

“It’s possible we will get some brighter spells but the winds will pick up too, so it might not feel quite so pleasant, particularly with showery rain across the country.”

Mr Dewhurst said there are no weather warnings in place for the coming week, but advised people to “keep an eye” on the forecast and check with the Environment Agency for any flood warnings.