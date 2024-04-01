April showers to follow wetter than average March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

April showers to follow wetter than average March

By Press Association
Forecasters have predicted wind and rain for the first week of April (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Forecasters have predicted wind and rain for the first week of April (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Rain and wind will continue across the UK this week, after a wetter than average March, forecasters say.

The Met Office has warned of “unsettled” weather over the next few days, with rain, sunny spells and increasingly strong winds towards the end of the week.

It comes after a wetter and duller than average March, according to Met Office data.

Despite the rain, temperatures have been mild for the time of year with much of the country experiencing a warmer March than average, particularly in the south.

The forecaster said: “March will go down as a mild and wet month for many, according to provisional statistics.”

Full weather data for March will be released by the Met Office on Tuesday.

Outbreaks of rain are expected across the UK on Tuesday with heavy showers for much of England and Wales and temperatures of up to 16C.

Elsewhere, temperatures could reach 13C in Northern Ireland and 11C in Scotland.

For the rest of the week, the weather looks similarly unsettled.

Met Office forecaster Greg Dewhurst said: “It turns wetter and windier through Thursday and towards the end of the week. So further showers and longer spells of rain pushing through on Thursday, Friday and into Saturday.

“The winds start to pick up too but the wind is coming in from the south which keeps temperatures above average.

“It’s possible we will get some brighter spells but the winds will pick up too, so it might not feel quite so pleasant, particularly with showery rain across the country.”

Mr Dewhurst said there are no weather warnings in place for the coming week, but advised people to “keep an eye” on the forecast and check with the Environment Agency for any flood warnings.