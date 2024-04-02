Plan to allow fuel tankers to carry more petrol and diesel during shortages

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Plan to allow fuel tankers to carry more petrol and diesel during shortages

By Press Association
Plans to permit fuel tankers to carry more petrol and diesel during supply shortages will be progressed, the Government has announced (Alamy/PA)
Plans to permit fuel tankers to carry more petrol and diesel during supply shortages will be progressed, the Government has announced.

The measure would enable tankers to operate at a weight of up to 50 tonnes to help keep forecourts stocked.

Under current rules, most tankers carry empty space due to the 44-tonne limit for vehicles on public roads.

A closed filling station
Many filling stations ran out of fuel in September 2021 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Many filling stations ran dry in September 2021 due to panic-buying prompted by reports of HGV driver shortages.

Supplies have also been affected in recent years by environmental protesters targeting oil depots.

In its response to a consultation on amending the weight limit for tankers, the Department for Transport said: “The Government intends to progress this proposal for use in times of fuel supply shortage in addition to measures already available.

“The exemption will be temporary, lasting no longer than four to five weeks at a time.

“There are currently no plans to make the maximum permissible weight limit a permanent change.”

The DfT said legislation to implement the measure will be introduced “when parliamentary time allows”.

The proposals included a requirement for tankers making use of the exemption to travel at lower speeds and be equipped with advanced emergency braking systems.

Some respondents to the consultation raised concerns over the impact on safety and road damage.