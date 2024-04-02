What the papers say – April 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – April 3

By Press Association
What the papers say – April 3
What the papers say – April 3

Seven aid workers killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza dominate the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Times concentrates on the “outcry” at the deaths, while the Daily Express says three British aid workers were killed in the strike on a convoy during a “mercy mission”.

“Killed trying to feed kids” is the headline on the Daily Mirror, along with a picture of one of the wrecked vehicles and the faces of the three Britons and Australian World Central Kitchen colleague Zomi Frankcom.

The Guardian also features a picture of one of the vehicles and says charities have halted delivering aid following the attack.

The political fallout occupies the front of The Daily Telegraph, which says Prime Minister Rishi Sunak told his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu he was “appalled” at the attack.

The i follows a similar line, saying the UK has demanded answers, while The Independent says the Foreign Secretary has demanded a “full and transparent explanation”.

The Daily Mail says the three British victims – James Henderson, John Chapman and James Kirby – were military veterans, The Sun hailing Mr Chapman as a Special Boat Service hero.

A picture from the attack in Gaza also features on the front of the Financial Times, which leads on the slowing shift to electric vehicles after the latest sales figures from Tesla and Chinese rival BYD.

The Metro reports on an auction bidder who pushed the price of a painting up by bidding against himself.

And the Daily Star focuses on fridges recording when food was removed.