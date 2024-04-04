14th century religious paintings reunited for National Gallery 200th anniversary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

14th century religious paintings reunited for National Gallery 200th anniversary

By Press Association
The Maesta panel of The Annunciation at the National Gallery in London (National Gallery/PA)
The Maesta panel of The Annunciation at the National Gallery in London (National Gallery/PA)

Religious paintings by 14th century artists are being reunited for the 200th anniversary of the National Gallery.

Siena: The Rise Of Painting 1300‒1350, which also celebrates the earliest pictures in its collection, will display triptychs and images of crucifixions which were created in the Italian city, the country and across Europe at the London museum.

One ensemble, a double-sided altarpiece known as the Maesta, which was painted by Sienese artist Duccio di Buoninsegna for the city’s cathedral, was broken up in the 18th century.

National Gallery stock
The National Gallery in London’s Trafalgar Square (John Stillwell/PA)

The museum in Trafalgar Square owns three panels and these will be shown alongside other paintings depicting Christ’s life.

These include Christ And The Woman Of Samaria from the Thyssen-Bornemisza Museum in Madrid and The Calling Of The Apostles Peter And Andrew from the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC.

The artist’s triptychs The Virgin And Child With Saint Dominic and Saint Aurea, and Patriarchs And Prophets, housed at the National Gallery and The Crucifixion; The Redeemer With Angels; Saint Nicholas; Saint Clement, kept the Museum of Fine Arts in Boston, are thought to have been made as a pair thanks to matching decorations on their exterior wings.

They will be brought back together at the exhibition.

Another reunion will be the Orsini Polyptych by Sienese artist Simone Martini, a pupil of di Buoninsegna, who is believed to have created the piece for Cardinal Napoleone Orsini, a member of one of medieval and Renaissance Italy’s leading families.

The panels of Christ Bearing The Cross, Crucifixion, Descent From The Cross and Entombment, The Archangel Gabriel and The Virgin Of The Annunciation are currently looked after at the Louvre in Paris, the Royal Museum of Fine Arts in Antwerp and the Gemaldegalerie in Berlin.

Paintings by Pietro Lorenzetti and his brother Ambrogio Lorenzetti will also be shown along with metalwork, enamel, gilded glass, wood, marble, and manuscript illumination by Sienese artists and a selection of works such as ivories, enamels, illuminated manuscripts, rugs and silks from other places.

Siena: The Rise of Painting 1300‒1350 will open in spring 2025.