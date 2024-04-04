Stolen Titian painting found in carrier bag could fetch £25m at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stolen Titian painting found in carrier bag could fetch £25m at auction

By Press Association
Tim Moore, general manager of Lord Bath’s Longleat Estate, with the recovered Titian painting, which is now being put up for auction (Sean Dempsey/PA)
A painting of Mary cradling Jesus which was reunited with owner Lord Bath after being stolen has been put up for auction and could fetch up to £25 million.

The 16th century artwork, Rest On The Flight Into Egypt by Venetian painter Titian, is being sold by auction house Christie’s in London.

The picture, which also shows Joseph looking at the mother and son, is 2ft wide and painted on a wooden panel.

It has had many owners over the years, including Austrian emperor Joseph II, before being hung at the Belvedere Palace in Vienna.

Michael Chamtler, from law firm Farrer & Co, with the recovered Titian painting (Sean Dempsey/PA)

French troops looted the painting in 1809 for the Napoleon Museum, which was assembled by the Bonaparte family.

Christie’s said the painting was then owned by Scottish landowner Hugh Andrew Johnstone Munro before being bought in 1878 by the 4th Marquess of Bath at a Christie’s auction.

In 1995, it was stolen from the first-floor drawing room of stately home Longleat, the Bath family’s Wiltshire seat, before being found seven years later after a £100,000 reward was offered for information.

Former Scotland Yard detective chief inspector Charles Hill discovered the painting in a plastic carrier bag, without the frame, in London in 2002.

He is also credited with helping to recover Edvard Munch’s The Scream after it was stolen in 1994, as well as other famous artworks.

Rest On The Flight Into Egypt was estimated to be worth between £6 million to £7 million two decades ago.

The painting, offered by Lord Bath and the Longleat Trustees, will be auctioned later this year with an estimate of between £15 million and £25 million.

The State Dining Room at Longleat House in Wiltshire (Ben Birchall/PA)

Andrew Fletcher, Christie’s global head of the Old Masters department, said: “This is the most important work by Titian to come to the auction market in more than a generation and one of the very few masterpieces by the artist remaining in private hands.

“It is a picture that embodies the revolution in painting made by Titian at the start of the 16th century and is a truly outstanding example of the artist’s pioneering approach to both the use of colour and the representation of the human form in the natural world, the artistic vocabulary that secured his status as the first Venetian painter to achieve fame throughout Europe in his lifetime, and his position as one of the greatest painters in the history of Western art.”

His work was first documented in the collection of Venetian merchant Bartolomeo della Nave and was later acquired by James, 1st Duke of Hamilton, and sent to England.

After he was executed during the English Civil War, it was sold to Archduke Leopold Wilhelm of Austria, the governor of the Spanish Netherlands.

This is where it became part of the Hapsburgs collection, passing from Emperor Charles to Empress Maria Theresa and then Joseph II.

A Renaissance masterpiece by Titian has previously sold for millions.

Venus and Adonis was auctioned by Sotheby’s for £11.2 million in 2022.

– Rest On The Flight Into Egypt is being sold on July 2 as part of the Old Masters Part 1 sale at Christie’s.