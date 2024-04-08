Human remains found in park identified as 38-year-old woman

Human remains found in a south London park have been identified by police as a 38-year-old woman.

Sarah Mayhew, from Croydon, was found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on last Tuesday.

A 44-year old man and a 48-year-old woman were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Detective Inspector Martin Thorpe, who is leading the investigation, said: “My thoughts are with Sarah’s family as they deal with this heartbreaking news.

Police in Rowdown Fields, a park in Croydon, south London where human remains were found (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

“No family should have to lose a loved one in such tragic circumstances, and we will continue to provide our support as our investigation progresses.

“The two people in custody were known to Sarah and at present we are not looking for anyone else in connection with her death.”