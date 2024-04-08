Touch can help improve feelings of pain or depression, study suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Touch can help improve feelings of pain or depression, study suggests

By Press Association
Touch can help improve feelings of pain or depression, the study found (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Physical touch, such as a hug or even the sensation of a weighted blanket, could help improve physical and mental health, new research has found.

Touch from both humans and animals can reduce pain, feelings of depression, and anxiety in adults and children, according to the study.

The findings suggest touch is beneficial for physical and mental health  – both for healthy people and those in a clinical setting.

Writing in the journal Nature Human Behaviour, the researchers say: “In conclusion, we show clear evidence that touch interventions are beneficial across a large number of both physical and mental health outcomes, for both healthy and clinical cohorts, and for all ages.

“These benefits, while influenced in their magnitude by study cohorts and intervention characteristics, were robustly present, promoting the conclusion that touch interventions can be systematically employed across the population to preserve and improve our health.”

Researchers conducted a review and analysis of 212 studies, involving a total of 12,966 people, to explore the health benefits of touch.

They found strong evidence of health benefits in adults who engaged in touch with other humans or objects – including robots and weighted blankets.

However, the largest mental health benefits were found when people touched other people, as opposed to touching objects.

Julian Packheiser, from Ruhr University, Germany, and colleagues, did not find differences in physical or mental health benefits in adults based on the type of touch, such as massage or hugging.

This same was also seen in newborns.

The study also suggests that the more often someone had physical contact with someone, the more beneficial it was.

According to the findings, touch was effective in improving the mental health of people, whether in hospital or not.

The authors also found improved health outcomes when the face or scalp was touched as opposed to other body parts such as the torso, and that touch in one direction was better than more haphazard touch.