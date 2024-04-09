Irish parliament backs Simon Harris to become youngest Taoiseach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish parliament backs Simon Harris to become youngest Taoiseach

By Press Association
Ireland’s Dail parliament has backed the nomination of Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as the country’s new Taoiseach (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland’s Dail parliament has backed the nomination of Fine Gael leader Simon Harris as the country’s new Taoiseach.

TDs voted 88 to 69 in support of Mr Harris, who will now travel to the official residence of President Michael D Higgins where his appointment as the country’s youngest premier will be confirmed.

The president will sign the Warrant of Appointment and hand the Seal of the Taoiseach and the Seal of Government to Mr Harris at a ceremony at Aras an Uachtarain in Dublin’s Phoenix Park.

Mr Harris, a 37-year-old father-of-two, will become Ireland’s 15th Taoiseach after the surprise resignation of Leo Varadkar as Fine Gael leader three weeks ago.

Mr Varadkar formally resigned at an audience with Mr Higgins on Monday evening, paving the way for Mr Harris’s election on Tuesday.

The Wicklow TD’s wife Caoimhe and young children Saoirse and Cillian were in the public gallery of the Dail for the proceedings, as were his parents and brother and sister.

Mr Harris will assume the lead of the Fine Gael, Fianna Fail and Green Party three party coalition government with less than a year to run before a general election must be called.

Government TDs rose to applaud as the outcome of the vote was announced.

Addressing the Dail, Mr Harris said: “I do accept this nomination to serve as Taoiseach and I commit to doing everything that I can to honour the trust that you have placed in me today.”

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris with his daughter Saoirse in the Dail Chamber, Leinster House, Dublin ahead of being nominated as Taoiseach (Maxwell Photography/PA)

In the wake of Mr Varadkar’s resignation, Mr Harris emerged as the only contender to replace him as Fine Gael leader.

He has pledged to focus on more “bread and butter” issues and has repeatedly mentioned supporting small businesses facing high costs, helping farmers and focusing on crime and security.

Mr Harris has also made clear he intends for the coalition between Civil War-era rivals Fine Gael and Fianna Fail, as well as the Greens, to run its full term to March 2025.

Mr Harris’s first task as Taoiseach will be handling a reshuffle of Fine Gael ministers in the administration, including which of his colleagues replaces him as Minister for Further and Higher Education.

During the nomination proceedings, Opposition TDs repeatedly called for an immediate general election, as they criticised the nomination of a new taoiseach without first going to the electorate.

The Dail sitting began with an address by former taoiseach Mr Varadkar, who said his work in politics had been the “most fulfilling and rewarding time” of his life.

Fine Gael leader Simon Harris (centre) in the Dail Chamber, Leinster House, Dublin ahead of being nominated as Taoiseach (Maxwell Photography/PA)

“But today is the beginning of a new era for my party, a new chapter in my life and a new phase for this coalition Government,” he added.

Fine Gael deputy leader and social protection minister Heather Humphreys proposed Mr Harris as Taoiseach, with party colleague and minister of state Peter Burke seconding him.

Fianna Fail leader and deputy premier Micheal Martin spoke in support of Mr Harris’s nomination, as did Green Party leader Eamon Ryan.

“It’s a special day for you and I look forward to a constructive and effective co-operation in the time ahead,” Mr Martin told the incoming taoiseach.

Mr Ryan has said he was committed to continuing the coalition deal until the end of the mandate, and rejected calls for an election.

“I hear others saying we have to have an election now: I fundamentally disagree because there is work to be done that we can deliver,” he said.

New Taoiseach appointed
Fianna Fail leader and deputy premier Micheal Martin spoke in support of Mr Harris’s nomination (Maxwell Photography/PA)

Mary Lou McDonald, the leader of main opposition party Sinn Fein, heavily criticised Mr Harris’s record in government as she restated her demand for a general election.

“Another Fine Gael taoiseach is the last thing the people need. We need a change of leadership, we need a change of government,” she said.

She accused the Government of trying to present a narrative that “dresses up failure as progress”.

“It’s your century-old cosy club, circling the wagons once again to cling to power at all costs,” she said.

“I believe that people of Ireland deserve so much better.”

Ms McDonald added: “If you really believe that your Government has the support of the people, then you should go before the people and get that mandate.”