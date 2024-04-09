Two in court after remains of a woman found in Croydon park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Two in court after remains of a woman found in Croydon park

By Press Association
Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Sarah Mayhew (Met Police/PA)
Photo issued by Metropolitan Police of Sarah Mayhew (Met Police/PA)

Two people have appeared in court charged with murder after the remains of a woman were found in a Croydon park.

The remains of Sarah Mayhew, 38, from Croydon, were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, south London, last Tuesday.

Gemma Watts, 48, and Steve Samson, 44, are charged with murdering Ms Mayhew at some point between March 8 and April 2 this year and preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body within the same time period.

Human remains found in south London park
Police cordon in Rowdown Fields, a park in Croydon, south London, where human remains were found (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Samson, of Burnell Road, Sutton, has also been charged with three counts of making indecent images of a child during those dates.

The two defendants appeared in custody together at Bromley Magistrates’ Court via video link from a south London police station.

They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

Watts is from Holmbury Grove, Croydon.

Police were called to reports of possible human remains at 9am last Tuesday and the defendants were arrested on Saturday.

They remain in custody and will next appear at the Old Bailey on April 11.