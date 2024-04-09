Wet weather to continue with ‘very heavy and persistent’ rain across parts of UK

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Wet weather to continue with ‘very heavy and persistent’ rain across parts of UK

By Press Association
A car drives through flood water in Littlehampton, West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)
A car drives through flood water in Littlehampton, West Sussex (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The wet weather is expected to continue, with “very heavy and persistent” rain across parts of the UK on Wednesday, the Met Office has said.

A yellow warning for rain will come into force between 9am and 10pm on Wednesday covering western areas of Scotland.

It comes after more than 200 people were evacuated in West Sussex on Tuesday after the River Arun burst its banks.

Cars in floodwater
Cars stranded in floodwater on the A189 Spine Road near Blyth, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

They included about 180 people rescued overnight from Medmerry Holiday Park in Earnley and about 15 from Ferry Road and Rope Walk in Littlehampton, West Sussex County Council said.

One person showing signs of hypothermia was taken to hospital.

Residents described the flooding as “scary and unprecedented”.

Forecasters said heavy rain would continue to batter parts of the UK on Wednesday, particularly Northern Ireland, northwestern England and western areas of Scotland, but much of central England and Wales will experience a milder day.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth said: “Most areas are going to feel on the chilly side to start the day (on Wednesday).

“There will be a good deal of sunshine particularly across eastern areas through the morning, the South East seeing the longest-lived sunshine tomorrow morning, but across the West it’s really going to deteriorate through the day.

“Some very heavy and persistent rain will push through Northern Ireland into northwestern England and western areas of Scotland – that’s where there is a rain warning in force.

“There could be 60mm of rain falling through the day on Wednesday.”

She continued: “Further south across much of central England and Wales and the South Coast too it will be a much cloudier afternoon.

“There will be some rain from time to time but I think if you’re away from the West and from coastal areas, rain will be fairly limited and it’s actually going to be a significantly milder day tomorrow with this southerly wind bringing with it this mild air.”