Woman pleads guilty to preventing the burial of two babies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Woman pleads guilty to preventing the burial of two babies

By Press Association
Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 49, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in Wales on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)
Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 49, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court in Wales on Wednesday (Alamy/PA)

A woman has pleaded guilty to preventing the decent burial of two babies at a home in south Wales, but her former partner will face trial later this year.

Egle Zilinskaite, 30, and Zilvinas Ledovskis, 49, are charged with two counts of concealing the birth of a child and two counts of preventing the lawful and decent burial of a dead body.

The pair appeared at Cardiff Crown Court on Wednesday, where they spoke through an interpreter to enter their pleas.

Zilinaskaite, of Crwys Road in Cardiff, entered guilty pleas on all four counts, but Ledovskis, of Phoebe Road in Swansea, pleaded not guilty.

The charges relate to the discovery of two babies at an end-of-terrace home in Maes-Y-Felin, Wildmill, Bridgend, in November 2022.

The two children, referred to as Baby A and Baby B in court, died some time between January 1 2017 and November 26 2022.

Judge Tracey Lloyd-Clarke, the Recorder of Cardiff, set Ledovskis’s trial date for November 25.

Zilinskaite’s case has been adjourned until December 5, after Ledovskis’s trial has concluded.

Both have been released on conditional bail.

They have both been ordered not to contact each other, must report to a local police station and not apply for or hold any passports or travel documents.