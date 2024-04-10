Fraud gang that falsely claimed record £50m of taxpayers’ cash convicted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fraud gang that falsely claimed record £50m of taxpayers’ cash convicted

By Press Association
The gang claimed more than £50 million in false universal credit claims (Alamy/PA)
Five members of a gang that falsely claimed more than £50 million in universal credit in the largest benefit fraud in England and Wales have been convicted.

Bundles of cash stuffed in shopping bags and suitcases, a luxury car and designer goods including watches, jackets, and glasses were found during a raid on their properties, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Five Bulgarian members of a gang that falsely claimed more than £50 million in universal credit in the largest benefit fraud in England and Wales (Crown Prosecution Service/PA)

Bulgarians Galina Nikolova, 38, Stoyan Stoyanov, 27, Tsvetka Todorova, 52, Gyunesh Ali, 33, and Patritsia Paneva, 26, made thousands of false claims for benefits using real people or hijacked identities.

Claims were supported by an array of forged documents including fictitious tenancy agreements, counterfeit payslips and forged letters from landlords, employers, and GPs.

If claims were rejected, the fraudsters would try time and again until they were granted.

Investigators even discovered three “benefit factories” in London, the CPS said, claiming to help people get a national insurance number using “claim packs” containing forged and false documents.

But after applicants made their claims, they left them in the hands of the gang who laundered money through a number of different accounts.

All five members of the gang pleaded guilty to fraud and money laundering-related offences at Wood Green Crown Court for their part in the scam, the CPS said.

Over a four-and-a-half-year period between October 2016 and May 2021, the gang made thousands of false claims for universal credit using either real people or hijacked identities.

Following his release under investigation, one of the five defendants, Gyunesh Ali, fled the country to Bulgaria, but was successfully extradited back to the UK on February 25 2023, the CPS said.

All five defendants will appear for sentencing on May 28 2024.

Rishi Sunak becomes new PM
Work and Pensions Secretary Mel Stride praised the work of the DWP and the CPS(Victoria Jones/PA)

Ben Reid, specialist prosecutor for the CPS, said: “This case is the largest benefit fraud prosecution ever brought to the courts in England and Wales.

“For a number of years, these defendants conspired to commit industrial-scale fraud against the universal credit system, costing the taxpayer more than £50 million.

“Submitting thousands of false claims, the organised criminals enriched themselves from Government funds designed to protect and help the most vulnerable people in our society.

“This was a complex and challenging case which required close and effective working between CPS prosecutors, the Department for Work and Pensions and our international partners in both Bulgaria and through the UK.”

Mel Stride, Secretary of State for the Department for Work and Pensions, said: “I am immensely proud of DWP investigators’ work, in collaboration with the Crown Prosecution Service, to take down this organised crime group.

“Today’s convictions underline our commitment to protecting taxpayers’ money and it is only right and fair that we bring to justice those stealing from the public purse.

“My message is simple – if you are committing benefit fraud, you are cheating the taxpayer, and we will catch you.”