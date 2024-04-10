Joker 2 trailer: Steve Coogan questions the villain and Joaquin Phoenix sings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Joker 2 trailer: Steve Coogan questions the villain and Joaquin Phoenix sings

By Press Association
Steve Coogan has appeared in the trailer for the second Joker film (Ian West/PA)
Steve Coogan has appeared in the trailer for the second Joker film (Ian West/PA)

English comedian and actor Steve Coogan has popped up in the first trailer for Joker: Folie A Deux.

In the Todd Phillips-directed sequel, Joaquin Phoenix reprises his Oscar-winning role as it follows Arthur Fleck – known as the deranged villain the Joker – opposite Lady Gaga as the queen of chaos Harley Quinn.

In the clip, Phoenix is in the Joker’s signature make-up and slicked back hair with a jacket and yellow shirt and is seen taking to the stage and performing in a nightclub.

The American actor also sings the Burt Bacharach and Hal David hit What The World Needs Now Is Love as the Joker’s toxic romantic relationship with Quinn is explored after they fall in love at Gotham City’s Arkham Asylum in the musical fantasia.

Halfway through the trailer, Coogan’s character talks to the Joker, whom he appears to have been acquainted with.

Dressed in a white shirt and striped tie, the Greater Manchester-born comedian and actor, is heard saying: “Tell us, what’s changed, Arthur?”

The teaser sees Gaga and Phoenix run through the streets and dance against a moonlit sky and outside what looks like a courthouse as the Joker replies, saying: “I’ll tell you what’s changed – I’m not alone any more.”

The role of Coogan, who is known for his comedic and drama roles and has featured in actions films such as Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief and Tropic Thunder, in the film has not been disclosed.

The title of the movie, which is set for release on October 4 – exactly five years after the first film, is a French reference to when two intimately related people share elements of the same mental illness, such as delusions.