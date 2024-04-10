Living near green spaces ‘linked with fewer emotional issues in preschoolers’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Living near green spaces 'linked with fewer emotional issues in preschoolers'

By Press Association
Preschool children who live near green spaces such as forests, parks or gardens, may have lower anxiety and depression symptoms compared to those who do not, research suggests.

A study conducted in the US has shown children aged between two and five, who lived close to nature had fewer internalising symptoms, such as anxiety, loneliness, depression and avoiding social situations.

But this association was not seen in children aged six and above, who spend more time at school, the researchers said.

The team said its findings, published in the journal Jama Network Open, suggest that green initiatives such as protected natural areas, parks, and urban forest programmes have the potential to reduce risk of early emotional issues in children.

Dr Nissa Towe-Goodman, a researcher from the Frank Porter Graham Child Development Institute at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, in the US, said: “Our research supports existing evidence that being in nature is good for kids.

“It also suggests that the early childhood years are a crucial time for exposure to green spaces.”

For the study, the researchers recruited more than 2,000 children, aged from two to 11, whose parents completed a survey to rate a child’s emotional and behavioural symptoms.

They also used a measure, known as the normalised difference vegetation index (NDVI), to quantify how much vegetation was in a given area across most US states using satellite data.

Analysis showed that higher levels of green spaces up to three-quarters of a mile from a child’s home were associated with lower anxiety and depression symptoms in early childhood.

This link persisted even when accounting for factors such as the socio-economic status of the neighbourhood, parent education, and their age when the children were born, the researchers said.

Dr Towe-Goodman said: “In the future, researchers could look into what kinds of experiences in nature are connected to kids’ early mental health.

“Also, we should study how creating or preserving natural areas around homes and schools might make a difference in a child’s mental health.”

The research was funded by the US National Institutes of Health’s Environmental Influences on Child Health Outcomes (ECHO) programme.