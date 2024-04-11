What the papers say – April 11

A wide range of stories from home and abroad jostle for attention on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers.

The Daily Telegraph and The Guardian both lead on President Joe Biden’s warning to Iran not to attack Israel and his pledge to provide “ironclad” support for its ally.

The Independent also looks at overseas issues as it focuses on Foreign Secretary Lord David Cameron urging countries not to “appease Putin” over Ukraine.

Fake stamps from China feature on the front of the Daily Mail, which says people are being forced to pay £5 penalties for incorrect postage when they are unwittingly used.

The i turns its attention to buses with Labour plans to create new bus routes and give powers to local authorities to place services into public ownership.

Conservative constituencies saw some of the biggest rises in sickness benefit claims in the last year, according to The Times.

The NHS catches the eye of the Daily Express, which says specialist “same-day” units are providing quicker treatment for patients.

The Sun says police are staging a major security operation at the Grand National meeting to prevent a repeat of last year’s protest by animal rights activists.

Caroline Flack’s mother features on the front of the Daily Mirror as she vows to keep fighting for the truth about her daughter’s death, following the news the Independent Office for Police Conduct has called for the Metropolitan Police to look into why the television presenter was facing a charge for assaulting her boyfriend.

The Metro focuses on an inquest into a student who was inhaling two or three large bottles of “laughing gas” each day.

A rise in US inflation occupies the front page of the Financial Times, which says traders have responded by cutting bets on interest rate cuts.

And the Daily Star says one in seven people admit to reusing teabags after drying them on the washing line.