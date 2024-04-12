Tram passenger involved in fatal struggle released without charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Tram passenger involved in fatal struggle released without charge

By Press Association
The tram after it came to a halt at Highbury Vale (Callum Parke/PA)
The tram after it came to a halt at Highbury Vale (Callum Parke/PA)

A tram passenger arrested after the death of a man who attacked him with a knife will not face criminal charges.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers had concluded that the man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder in Nottingham in June last year, was acting in self-defence when he was attacked with a knife.

In a statement confirming that the man, who is aged in his 20s, has been released without charge, officers said CCTV footage of the incident had been taken into account.

The force said 32-year-old Kyle Knowles was pronounced dead at the scene, having been injured after boarding a tram armed with a knife in Bulwell at 11.04am on Monday June 26.

Knowles approached the passenger, who was not named in the statement, and began an unprovoked attack, police said.

It is known that the passenger sustained serious stab wounds to his hands as he attempted to defend himself, and during the struggle, Knowles was stabbed.

The tram then came to a halt at Highbury Vale tram stop, where the passenger was arrested.

Tram stop stabbing
Kyle Knowles, who died at the scene (Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Due to the passenger’s suspected involvement in the incident, the Probation Service recalled him to prison because he was in breach of his licence for an offence committed in 2016.

City Superintendent Chris Pearson said: “Our thoughts remain with the family, and everyone affected by this tragic and deeply distressing incident, which resulted in the loss of a young man’s life.

“Following a meticulous investigation, and after seeking early investigative advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), we have concluded that a tram passenger acted in self-defence when he was attacked by a man with a knife.

“Keeping people safe in our city and communities is our priority and we will continue to do all that we can to target the minority of people who carry or use knives.

“We have dedicated teams that work alongside our uniformed officers every day to tackle knife crime and we proactively work with our partners to deter young people away from this lifestyle.”