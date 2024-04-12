Irish deputy premier rejects ‘absurd’ ambassador comments over Palestine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Irish deputy premier rejects ‘absurd’ ambassador comments over Palestine

By Press Association
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaks to the media (PA)
Tanaiste Micheal Martin speaks to the media (PA)

Ireland’s deputy premier has rejected as “absurd” the suggestion that Ireland’s plan to recognise the Palestinian state would be akin to “rewarding terrorism”.

The Israeli ambassador to Ireland, Dana Erlich, was asked about Ireland beginning discussions on recognising the state of Palestine on Newstalk radio on Friday morning, to which she replied: “We ask – why reward terrorism?”

Responding, Tanaiste and foreign affairs minister Micheal Martin said it was an “absurd and unacceptable assertion to make”.

“There are many, many countries around the world over the years that have recognised the Palestinian state,” he said, speaking at a party event on Friday

“There was a time that Israel committed to its two-state solution, I think under (Israeli Prime Minister) Benjamin Netanyahu what we have witnessed from Israel is deliberate attempts to undermine the prospects of a two-state solution.

“The failure to rein in settlers and settlements is evidence of that.

“It is just wrong to make that assertion, I also want to make the assertion to the ambassador as well, I think the ambassador was very incorrect in saying that the Irish Government had not condemned Hamas as an organisation, we have, we have consistently condemned Hamas, the objectives of Hamas.”

He said the ambassador had accepted that Mr Martin had condemned the “heinous” October 7 attack.

Israel-Hamas conflict
Israel's Ambassador to Ireland Dana Erlich at the Israeli Embassy in Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

When asked when Ireland planned to recognise Palestine, Mr Martin did not give a timeline.

He said Ireland is working with other states with the aim of “getting a group of countries together that would collectively and in a co-ordinated way together recognise the Palestinian state”.

“That work is continuing and I don’t want to impose any timelines on other countries,” he said, adding that he spoke to the Spanish, Norwegian and Slovenian foreign affairs ministers this week.

Asked about the party’s decision not to invite the Israeli ambassador to the party’s annual conference in Dublin this weekend, he said it was a party rather than a Government event.

“This is a party Ard Fheis, not a Government Ard Fheis,” the Fianna Fail leader said on Friday.

“I met with the ambassador recently in my office, I had a lengthy meeting with the ambassador where I communicated the Irish Government’s views in respect of our perspective in terms of what’s happening in Gaza.

“And it was a lengthy, respectful discussion.”

Fianna Fail Ard Fheis 2024
Tanaiste Micheal Martin ahead of the Fianna Fail Ard Fheis, at the Dublin Royal Convention Centre (PA)

He added: “I believe in diplomacy and I don’t believe in expelling ambassadors.

“I was asked over 12 months ago to expel the Russian ambassador, I was asked to expel the Iranian ambassador. If you take that to a logical conclusion, one could be expelling a lot of ambassadors in a given year.

“But the importance of diplomacy is you keep the channel of communications open between governments through their diplomats,” he said, adding that diplomats in Tel Aviv, Cairo and Jordan had been useful in getting citizens out of Gaza.

“That’s what surprises me about political parties come forward calling for expulsions of diplomats, I think it’s a simplistic, shallow way, I think, of developing policy.”